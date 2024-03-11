BRUSSELS, March 11 (Reuters) - A slight fiscal tightening on aggregate next year in the 20 countries using the euro would be appropriate to help bring down inflation and make public finances more sustainable, euro zone finance ministers said on Monday.

"This would be appropriate in light of the current macroeconomic outlook, of the need to continue to enhance fiscal sustainability, and to support the ongoing disinflationary process, while policies should remain agile in view of the prevailing uncertainty," the ministers said in a statement after regular monthly talks in Brussels.

The ministers pledged to maintain or even raise investment in priority areas, such as the transition to a green and digital economy and defence, using national cash and EU money like Recovery Fund.

They also pledged to phase out this year the remaining energy support measures that were introduced in 2022 and 2023 to counter the surge in energy prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and to use the related savings to cut budget deficits. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski Editing by Tomasz Janowski)