Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Slovak PM agrees to early election after plan for new cabinet fails

01/17/2023 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger visits Estonia

(Reuters) -Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Tuesday he would start discussions on holding early elections after his attempt to find a majority in parliament following a lost no-confidence vote failed.

The European Union and NATO member country's government lost the no-confidence vote in December after its former ruling partner, the libertarian Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, joined opposition parties to defeat the cabinet.

Heger tried to cobble together a new majority in the increasingly fractious 150-seat parliament, where a number of parties saw defections in recent months, but threw in the towel after the SaS rejected negotiations on Tuesday.

"With today, I consider all attempts to establish a new 76 (majority) to be closed," Heger said in an emailed statement.

He said he would invite political leaders of his former coalition for talks on Wednesday on holding polls later this year, before a regular election due in February 2024.

"At the moment, an autumn (election) date looks the most realistic," Heger said.

Opinion polls have given the opposition, including the Smer party of former Prime Minister Robert Fico, a lead over current government parties.

Fico has spoken against weapons supplies to Ukraine, marking a potential change in the NATO country's stance on the Russian invasion of Slovakia's neighbour.

SaS left Heger's government in September after disputes with ruling party OLANO's leader, Igor Matovic, who has since resigned as finance minister.

Matovic's exit helped win SaS's support to approve a 2023 budget at the end of December.

But Matovic remains the head of OLANO, built as an anti-corruption movement with a strong Catholic and social-conservative faction.

Heger has since indicated he may split from the party to try to build a wider centre-right platform, Slovak media have reported in the past days.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
10:56aCarvana adopts shareholder rights plan to protect ability to reduce future tax bills
RE
10:56aRMT train drivers to join UK strike action next month
AN
10:55aGermany exploring trilateral gas solidarity deal with Italy, Switzerland
RE
10:54aUK regulator probes Asda's purchase of petrol forecourt estate
RE
10:53aMeta's oversight board calls for more inclusive adult nudity policy
RE
10:53aExclusive-Jailed Kurdish leader says Erdogan seeking pre-election 'chaos' but will fail
RE
10:51aDavos 2023: Ukraine's first lady to deliver letter from Zelenskiy for China
RE
10:47aCrypto hedge funds ended 2022 down almost 50% - BarclayHedge data
RE
10:45aUK PM Sunak will not extend deadline to replace EU laws - spokesman
RE
10:45aDAVOS 2023: EU's Von der Leyen backs listing Iran's Guards as terrorist group
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access as OpenAI investment rumors swirl
2Analyst recommendations: Asos, Entain, NatWest, Tesla, Wells Fargo...
3Listings in the red; Leonardo soars on the Mib
4Ekopak : proposes changes to the Board of Directors
5Tesla, Musk face trial in shareholder case over 2018 tweets

HOT NEWS