Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Slovak SMER-SSD party of three-time former prime minister Robert Fico maintained a lead in the country's parliamentary election, with 23.86% of the vote, results after 54.00% of voting districts had reported showed on Sunday.

The HLAS (Voice) party had 16.72% of the vote and the liberal party Progresivne Slovensko (Progressive Slovakia, PS), which led two exit polls, had 12.58%.

Early counting came mostly from small districts with fewer voters, where Fico's party was expected to show strong results. Larger districts in bigger cities expected to lean toward PS were still due to report.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet, Editing by Michael Kahn)