Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Slovak government at risk of losing no-confidence vote

12/13/2022 | 04:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger visits Estonia

(Reuters) - Slovakia's minority government was at risk of falling as another independent lawmaker announced her intention to vote against it in a confidence vote on Tuesday.

Analysts have said a change in government could affect the European Union member's support for neighbouring Ukraine, particularly if it brings to power the leftist opposition that has criticised Prime Minister Eduard Heger's centre-right coalition for providing Kyiv with military equipment.

The opposition must secure at least 76 votes in the 150-seat parliament to bring down the government that has ruled in minority since September.

The outcome of the voting procedure, scheduled for 1000 GMT, was unclear because independent votes could swing the balance.

But the risk the government will fall increased on Tuesday after one independent lawmaker, formerly from an opposition far-right faction, who local media said on Monday could tip the balance, came out in favour of the no-confidence motion.

"It is unacceptable for me that Prime Minister Heger while defending his government and work in parliament declares his government is pro-Ukrainian, pro-Europe, and must stay that way," Dennik N news website quoted the lawmaker, Slavena Vorobelova, as saying.

Opposition groups - including the libertarian SaS party that quit Heger's coalition in September - brought the no confidence motion as they accused his government of doing too little to help people cope with soaring energy costs.

SaS left the government after months of clashes between its chairman and former Economy Minister Richard Sulik, and Finance Minister Igor Matovic, who is also Heger's party chief.

Heger has said his government should stay in place so that it can lead the country through this difficult time, pointing out that energy prices will jump for many households in January as their fixed tariffs expire at the end of the year.

Several parties have pushed for an election next year, ahead of the planned poll in February 2024, if the cabinet falls.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alison Williams and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:00aHapag-Lloyd CEO sees bounce in shipping demand as short-lived
RE
05:00aCOP15 debates whether biodiversity credits can put a value on nature
RE
04:58aChina delays economic policy meeting amid COVID surge - ET Now
RE
04:56aRussia sees fixed capital investment growth in 2022 - state media
RE
04:56aHeavy rain, floods batter Lisbon, residents urged to stay home
RE
04:55aIMF, Ghana reach staff-level deal on $3 billion, 3-year loan package
RE
04:51aHungary expects to sign agreements on EU funds within days - minister
RE
04:45aChina health app starts online sales of Pfizer's Paxlovid for COVID treatment
RE
04:43aEastward gas flows resume via Yamal-Europe pipeline
RE
04:42aLufthansa raises 2022 profit forecast, shares rise
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to detainee
2German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary
3Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Blue Bird, Trimble, First Solar
4India's Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2%
5Apple's Japan investment crosses $100 billion, CEO Cook visits chip epi..

HOT NEWS