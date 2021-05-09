Slovak health ministry says Sputnik V doses tested in Hungary satisfactory

PRAGUE, May 9 (Reuters) - A Slovakia health ministry
spokeswoman said on Sunday a Hungarian lab has confirmed that
the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines sent to
Slovakia were satisfactory and the government would discuss the
next steps with Russia.
The tests were carried out in Hungary after Russia had
requested additional tests in an EU-certified laboratory, saying
the Slovaks had not tested them in such a facility. The Slovak
government is considering whether to use the Russian shots in
the country of 5.5 million that has been hit hard by the
COVID-19 outbreak.
The Slovak health ministry's spokeswoman, Zuzana Eliasova,
said on Sunday that Slovakia is now waiting for further test
results from Russia, which are expected at the end of May.
She did not provide details on what kind of tests were
carried out in Hungary or how the results might address any data
gaps raised by Slovakia's drug regulator.
Hungary's drug regulator said in April it would help
Slovakia examine batches of Russian Sputnik V vaccines that
Slovakia had received, and Slovak Health Minister Vladimir
Lengvarsky said on Friday the tests were satisfactory.
"Yesterday we received by email from the Hungarian side the
results of the tests, which are negative, they are alright,"
Lengvarsky told reporters on Friday. "In the next round we will
communicate with our experts and mainly with the Russian side
about the next development in this question.”
To date Russia has not won approval from the EU regulator,
the European Medicines Agency, for Sputnik V. So far, Hungary is
the only EU country to have begun inoculations with Sputnik V
without waiting for EMA approval.
Peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The
Lancet medical journal in February showed Sputnik V was almost
92% effective.
Russian's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which markets the
Sputnik V vaccine abroad, says the shot's safety and efficacy
had been assessed by regulators in 61 countries that approved it
for use. The Gamaleya Institute, the vaccine's developer, has
said Sputnik V is 97.6% effective against COVID-19 in a
"real-world" assessment based on data from 3.8 million people.
"Now the test run by Hungary's National Public Health Center
in the EU-certified lab confirms that Sputnik V batch sent to
Slovakia meets all safety and other requirements, debunking
earlier incorrect Slovak statements to the contrary," a
statement, shared on the vaccine's official Twitter account run
by RDIF, said.
Slovakia received 200,000 doses in March, part of a deal for
2 million doses, a delivery that caused a political storm and
led former Prime Minister Igor Matovic to resign.
The Slovak health ministry authorised the use of Sputnik V
as an unregistered drug in March, but asked national drug agency
SUKL to evaluate the vaccine before rolling out the so-far
unused doses.
SUKL concluded that it could not determine the benefits and
risks of Sputnik V due to gaps in the data provided by Moscow
but said in an opinion in April that Sputnik V passed tests for
sterility, clarity, colour, abnormal toxicity and other
measures.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said last month the EMA has
not yet received sufficient information about Russia's Sputnik V
coronavirus vaccine to approve it but if approval does come
soon, Germany will buy it.
