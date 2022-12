Dec 20 (Reuters) - Slovak parliament will approve a 2023 state budget this week, removing the risk of a provisional budget which could hinder the government's efforts to help people hit by soaring energy prices, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Tuesday.

Heger's minority centre-right government lost a no-confidence vote in parliament Thursday, and it has been governing in a caretaker capacity. (Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Chris Reese)