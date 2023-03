Today at 04:11 am

(Reuters) - The real average wage in Slovakia dropped for a fourth straight quarter, falling by 7.6% year-on-year in the October-December period to post its biggest fall since 2000, the statistics office said on Friday.

For all of 2022, real wages fell by 4.5%, amid fast-rising inflation, the office said. Nominal wages rose by 7.7%, it said.

The statistics office also said nominal wage increases were recorded in all sectors although below inflation.

Average inflation hit a three-decade high of 12.8% in 2022, with the headline rate sitting above 15% in January.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)