Slovak ruling party head offers to quit as minister to keep government in place

12/15/2022 | 06:21am EST
Slovakia's Finance Minister Matovic speaks to media as refugees fleeing from Ukraine arrive in Vysne Nemecke

(Reuters) -The head of Slovakia's ruling OLANO party offered to quit as finance minister on Thursday if an opposition party withdrew its no-confidence motion against the government and backed its budget plans.

"I am offering (opposition party) SaS my resignation," Igor Matovic told a televised news conference. "My offer stands if SaS withdraws its no-confidence motion, and supports the (2023) state budget proposal."

Slovakia's minority government is facing a strong possibility it will fall in a no-confidence vote scheduled on Thursday.

Lawmakers had delayed the vote from Tuesday, giving Prime Minister Eduard Heger and party boss Matovic time to win over needed votes from independents or negotiate exit options, including the possibility of early elections.

The ruling coalition took power in 2020 but lost its majority in September when SaS quit the government due to a row with Matovic.

Holding an election before the scheduled date in early 2024 could affect Slovakia's support for neighbouring Ukraine, particularly if it brings to power the leftist opposition, which currently leads opinion polls and rejects military aid to Kyiv.

The opposition parties, including the libertarian SaS, have criticised the government for doing too little to help people cope with soaring energy costs and prices.

The political clash since SaS's exit from government has prevented Heger's administration from winning backing for a 2023 budget plan, which includes spending to offset the impact of soaring energy prices.

Matovic had led the government until last year before an earlier dispute with SaS party leader Richard Sulik forced him to swap jobs with party colleague Heger.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
