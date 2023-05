By Emese Bartha

Slovakia hired banks as joint lead managers for the syndicated issue of a new 10-year euro benchmark bond, planned in the near future, subject to market conditions, one of the banks said in a deal announcement on Wednesday.

The banks hired as lead managers are Citi, CSOB (KBC Group), HSBC and Tatra Banka (Raiffeisen Bank International).

