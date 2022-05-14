Slovakia says expects all NATO allies to back Nordic membership bids

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Slovakia is confident that all 30
NATO allies will back plans by Finland and Sweden to join the
alliance, Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Saturday.
"Slovakia is absolutely ready to look at this request and
support membership of these two countries," he told reporters as
he arrived in Berlin for a meeting with his NATO counterparts.
He also advocated further military aid for Ukraine in the
war against Russia.
Responding to a question how long NATO allies could support
Ukraine, he said: "Until they win. Russia has lost this war
politically, it has achieved the contrary which Russia wanted to
achieve."
