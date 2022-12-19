Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Slovakia to enter 2023 with provisional budget amid political crisis

12/19/2022 | 02:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Boris Kollar, leader of We Are Family movement, arrives to attend a televised debate

(Reuters) - Slovakia will start 2023 with a provisional budget as parties in parliament could not agree on spending changes after the country's minority centre-right government lost a no-confidence vote last week, parliament speaker Boris Kollar said on Monday.

Operating under a provisional budget for about 10 days will hinder using at least some funds earmarked by the euro zone country's government to assist people hit by soaring energy prices.

The spending plan that envisions a 6.4% deficit based on gross domestic product should be approved relatively early in January, Kollar said.

"The budget can be approved only with adjustments," he said in televised remarks after a meeting of the parliament's leadership.

"That means that the budget is very likely to be approved around January 10, 11. Until then, we will run with a provisional (budget)," Kollar said.

The cabinet's proposal included a range of measures including caps on energy prices for households and companies.

The central European country is facing weeks or months of talks on a viable ruling coalition after the opposition, joined by a former junior coalition party, toppled the cabinet of Prime Minister Eduard Heger on Thursday.

Some of the parties have been calling for early elections, but that requires amending the constitution to shorten the parliament's current term, due to expire in February 2024.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jan Lopatka and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.00% 0.6316 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.28% 1.14503 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.690422 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.07% 0.011402 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.17% 0.943129 Delayed Quote.7.42%
Latest news "Economy"
03:27pSteering members of ghana bondholders committee abrdn, amundi (…
RE
03:26pInternational holders of ghana’s eurobonds have organized to f…
RE
03:26pTREASURIES-Yields rise with Fed policy in focus
RE
03:19pCanadian dollar gains as investors eye China reopening
RE
03:18pUK starts legal action to recover money from PPE firm at centre of political row
RE
03:17pSenator wants review of U.S. security assistance to Nigeria following abortion report
RE
03:09pU.S. preps for more migrant crossings as COVID-era restrictions set to end
RE
03:09pRevlon and key creditors strike deal, April bankruptcy exit
RE
03:08pWall Street slides, Treasury yields rise on lingering recession fears
RE
03:06pDollar slips vs euro on upbeat German business morale data
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto..
2Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
3Analyst recommendations: M&S, MGM, Moderna, Warner Music...
4Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief
5FTX's Bankman-Fried to appear in Bahamas court; expected to waive extra..

HOT NEWS