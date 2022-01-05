Slovenia Sells EUR1.75 Billion in 2026, 2062 Bonds -- Update

By Emese Bartha

Slovenia raised a total of 1.75 billion euros ($1.98 billion) in a dual-tranched bond transaction on Wednesday, said one of the bookrunner banks.

Within the overall amount, Slovenia sold EUR1.25 billion in February 2026-dated bonds, with the spread set 21 basis points below mid-swaps. Final books exceeded EUR5 billion, excluding demand from the joint lead managers, said the same bank. This tranche was priced at 100.991, at a yield of -0.241%.

In the other leg of the deal, EUR500 million was sold in February 2062-dated bonds, with the spread set 75 basis points above mid-swaps. Final books were above EUR1.6 billion, also excluding demand from the joint lead managers. This tranche was priced at 99.745, at a yield of 1.183%.

Bookrunner banks were Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and J.P. Morgan.

