Slovenia Sells EUR500 Million in March 2032 Bond Tap -- Update

09/20/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
By Emese Bartha


Slovenia sold 500 million euros ($501.2 million) in the tap of existing 2.250% March 2032-dated bonds via a bank syndicated Tuesday, one of the bookrunner banks said.

The transaction attracted more than EUR1.9 billion in demand, including EUR530 million from the joint lead managers, while the spread on the bond was set 38 basis points above mid-swaps, the same bank said.

The bond was priced at 93.228, at a yield of 3.087%, it said.

Slovenia also originally considered a potential tap of February 2062- and/or March 2081-dated bonds, subject to interest, but eventually decided not to pursue a tap of these bonds.

Bookrunners of the issue were Barclays, BNP Paribas, Erste Group and J.P. Morgan.


Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1211ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.13% 170.92 Delayed Quote.-8.48%
BNP PARIBAS -1.85% 48.44 Real-time Quote.-18.78%
HOT NEWS