Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Slovenia's parliament approves a new centre-left government

06/01/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Winner of Parliamentary elections Robert Golob addresses a news conference after an informal meeting with Slovenia's President Borut Pahor in Ljubljana

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia's lawmakers approved a new centre-left government on Wednesday of Prime Minister Robert Golob, who leads a new party and replaced populist premier Janez Jansa promising to make people proud.

Fifty-three deputies in the 90-member parliament endorsed a government comprised of ministers from Golob's Freedom Movement party, Social Democrats and the Left, who formed a majority coalition after a national election last month in which Freedom Movement beat Jansa's SDS. Twenty-eight MPs voted against.

Golob, a former executive of a state-owned energy company, said that his 17-minister government will include experienced politicians and experts of whom seven will be women, the highest number in a government yet.

"We don't want a government that would need 100 days of peace because we know we won't have it," Golob told the parliament, referring to the situation in the world becoming increasingly tense.

He said priorities of the new government will be to improve the health and welfare systems, depoliticize the police, focus on green energy and increase media freedoms, among others.

The government includes former prime minister Marjan Sarec who will now serve as defence minister, and EU parliament member Tanja Fajon who is confirmed as foreign minister.

Fajon has said that she would rather see Slovenia getting closer to "core EU countries" such as Germany, France and Italy than with countries of the Visegrad Group, an alliance of Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, which was preferred by former premier Jansa.

The new government will have its first session later on Wednesday following an official handover ceremony to Golob from Jansa.

(Reporting by Antonio Bronic in Ljubljana and Daria Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo; Editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40pNew York subway shooting survivor sues gun manufacturer Glock
RE
02:39pDenmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy
RE
02:34pMexico needs to build 800,000 housing units/yr to keep up with demand - study
RE
02:30pWarner Bros chairman to step down, MGM studio chiefs to take over
RE
02:27pSlovenia's parliament approves a new centre-left government
RE
02:19pU.S. firms show first hints of impact of Fed's policy tightening, survey shows
RE
02:18pBoE's Cunliffe says seeing evidence of slowdown in housing market
RE
02:17pWalmart shareholder proposal on abortion ban impact fails
RE
02:13pMorgan Stanley's Ted Pick Says Bank's Market Share In Investment Banking is 15%, But Sees Room For Growth - Conference
RE
02:13pMorgan stanley's ted pick says bank not looking for large, cross…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: HP, Mosaic, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Salesforce..
2Head of Deutsche Bank's DWS steps down after 'greenwashing' raids
3Dimon warns of U.S. economic 'hurricane' as inflation pressures rise
4Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave
5THYSSENKRUPP : Sell rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS