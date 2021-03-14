Slow Gulf economic recovery to have long-lasting impact on banks - S&P

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Economic recovery from the
coronavirus crisis in the oil-rich Gulf region will be slow,
weighing on the region's banking sector, S&P Global Ratings
said.
Gulf countries fell into a sharp recession last year as the
COVID-19 pandemic affected vital non-oil economic sectors such
as hospitality, commerce, and real estate, while lower oil
prices hurt state revenues.
Events like Dubai Expo this year and the World Cup in Qatar
next year, as well as a rebounding oil market, will provide some
support but growth will remain below historical levels, S&P
said.
"Indeed, most countries will not return to 2019 nominal GDP
before 2023, with an even longer road for Saudi Arabia," it said
in a report on Sunday.
Recovery in sectors such as aviation, tourism, and real
estate will take time, and while vaccination programmes are
progressing, there are downside risks due to mutations in the
novel coronavirus.
These factor swill weigh on bank's asset quality with
non-performing loans expected to increase, as well as on
profitability, with some banks expected to post losses in 2021.
"We think that the measures implemented by most central
banks in the region are supportive of liquidity but do not
remove or reduce credit risk from the balance sheet of banks
(yet)," said S&P.
"Cost of risk will remain elevated following a jump of 60%
in 2020 as banks set aside provisions in preparation for more
stress."
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia
Editing by Bernadette Baum)