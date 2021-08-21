Slow Kabul evacuation aims to avert clashes with Taliban, civilians at airport - NATO official

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - About 12,000 foreigners and
Afghans working for embassies and international aid groups have
been evacuated from Afghanistan since Taliban insurgents entered
the capital, Kabul, a NATO official said on Friday.
"The evacuation process is slow, as it is risky, for we
don't want any form of clashes with Taliban members or civilians
outside the airport," the official, who sought anonymity, told
Reuters.
Amid chaos and reports of Taliban violence, Western nations
have struggled to ramp up the pace of evacuations since the
Islamist movement's lightning takeover just a week ago.
The Taliban have disowned responsibility for the disorder at
the airport, besieged by thousands desperate to flee, saying the
West could have had a better plan to evacuate.
At least 12 people have been killed in and around the
airport since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials have said, as
gun-toting Taliban around it urged those without travel
documents to go home.
(Reporting by Kabul bureau and Rupam Jain; Writing by Clarence
Fernandez; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)