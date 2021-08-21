Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Slow Kabul evacuation aims to avert clashes with Taliban, civilians at airport - NATO official

08/21/2021 | 12:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - About 12,000 foreigners and Afghans working for embassies and international aid groups have been evacuated from Afghanistan since Taliban insurgents entered the capital, Kabul, a NATO official said on Friday.

"The evacuation process is slow, as it is risky, for we don't want any form of clashes with Taliban members or civilians outside the airport," the official, who sought anonymity, told Reuters.

Amid chaos and reports of Taliban violence, Western nations have struggled to ramp up the pace of evacuations since the Islamist movement's lightning takeover just a week ago.

The Taliban have disowned responsibility for the disorder at the airport, besieged by thousands desperate to flee, saying the West could have had a better plan to evacuate.

At least 12 people have been killed in and around the airport since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials have said, as gun-toting Taliban around it urged those without travel documents to go home. (Reporting by Kabul bureau and Rupam Jain; Writing by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:24aCandidate pulls out of Hong Kong lawyers' group election over safety fears
RE
03:07aCongo seeks new valuation for China Moly's Tenke Fungurume mine
RE
12:43aSlow Kabul evacuation aims to avert clashes with Taliban, civilians at airport - NATO official
RE
12:43aEvacuation process is slow in order to avoid clashes with taliban, civilians outside airport - nato official
RE
12:43aAbout 12,000 foreigners, afghans working for embassies, international aid groups have left afghanistan since taliban entered kabul - nato official
RE
12:33aPhilippines' Duterte orders payment of healthcare workers' benefits
RE
12:24aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Countries of the Region Give Impetus to Creation of the Regional Conference on South-South Cooperation in Latin America and the Caribbean
PU
12:09aMexico wants talks with United States over auto content rules in trade pact
RE
08/20WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors stick to stocks, but gear up for bumpier ride
RE
08/20Toronto's hospital network to sack employees unvaccinated at end of October
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1In nod to Delta variant, Fed moves Jackson Hole meet online
2Soybeans, corn slide on macroeconomic fears, biofuel worries
3GM expands Chevy Bolt EV recall for fire risk, will take $1 billion hit
4Bitcoin rises 5 percent to $49,106
5LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Court rules California gig worker initiative is unconstitutional

HOT NEWS