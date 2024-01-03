The first session of the year on Wall Street was lackluster and today looks like it’s not gonna be any better. Speculation is already rife as to whether this is the end of the good times seen at the end of last year or just temporary. The main event today is the publication, later this afternoon, of the minutes of the latest US central bank meeting.

Yesterday, I said in my column that things are looking good for Wall Street, based on how the market behaved in previous years, when there were similar conditions as today. But after a sluggish start, we're already seeing comments on social networks that the good times have ended, the rate cuts won’t coming so early this year - if any - and that a disastrous year is on the way. As I have no personal talent for panic, and have absolutely no idea what the indices will be like at the end of the day, let alone at the end of the month, I'll stay within the bounds of yesterday’s session.

The U.S. stock market started 2024 in the red. Big tech dragged down the S&P500 (-0.6%) and the Nasdaq 100 (-1.7%). The Dow Jones took advantage of the situation and gained 0.07% to set a new record. It was supported by the highly defensive healthcare sector, thanks to Amgen, Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth. Meanwhile, Apple fell by 3.6% and the rest of tech followed in the red. When America's seven biggest market capitalizations fall together, it's more complicated.

Apple's misfortune is due to a change in recommendation by Barclays, which now advises its clients to underweight the stock, valued at USD 161 (versus USD 192.53 before the previous day's session). The research firm believes that the company’s growth will remain modest, and that its juicy services division should be less flamboyant due to regulatory pressure mounting everywhere. I would add that among the many predictions for 2024 that have been circulating lately, we often find Apple's lackluster performance, and the fact that, unlike its noisy, mega-capitalized brethren, it has been rather quiet on the artificial intelligence front in recent months. This leads some to believe that Microsoft could steal the scepter of the world's leading capitalization in the near future. As of last night, Apple was worth $2,900 billion and Microsoft $2,760 billion, a gap reduced to 5%. The group founded by Bill Gates is still surfing on its pioneering AI offensive with ChatGPT, without, for the moment, having to suffer any economic-ethical-regulatory backlash.

In Europe, the Paris and London stock exchanges started the year down by less than 0.2%, while Brussels and Frankfurt clawed back a few points. The only real lag was on the Amsterdam AEX, which was weighed down by a 2.5% drop in ASML and ASM International. The two stars of the semiconductor production machinery sector were hit hard by confirmation of the US diplomatic offensive to restrict exports of cutting-edge equipment to China.

Investors are awaiting the publication of the minutes of the Fed's last meeting, the one that reinforced the market's feeling that key rate cuts were fast approaching in the United States. Will investors find any new lessons there? Answer at 2.00 pm. Elsewhere in the news, oil's early-week rebound has suddenly deflated. Black gold is fluctuating with tensions in the Red Sea, but the strength of US shale oil production has reduced its sensitivity to events in the Middle East. In China, investors continue to interpret micro-signals in the absence of macro-growth. For example, the video game sector, which was struggling a few weeks ago due to increasing restrictions, regained some ground after the dismissal of the a senior official in charge of regulating the sector.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, the Japanese stock markets are still closed and will not reopen until tomorrow. South Korea is being battered by its large technology sector, in the wake of the Nasdaq. Taiwan and Australia are also down sharply. India is holding up a little better, but is still down. European leading indicators are firmly in the red and so are futures on Wall Street indices.

Today's economic highlights:

The day begins with the Swiss Manufacturing PMI, German Unemployment, US ISM Manufacturing and JOLTS job offers are on the agenda, before the minutes of the latest Fed meeting. The full agenda is here.

The dollar is stable at EUR 0.9152 and GBP 0.7913. The ounce of gold hovers around USD 2050. Oil fell sharply but is slowing recovering, with Brent North Sea crude at USD 76.68 a barrel and WTI US light crude at USD 71.15. The yield on 10-year US debt climbed back to 3.93%. Bitcoin is trading at USD 45,400.

In corporate news:

Pfizer gains 1.2% in pre-market trading and Moderna advanced 2.9% after having already gained 13.1% the previous day, following the upgrade of Oppenheimer's recommendation to "outperform" on the stock and the laboratory's confirmation of its sales growth target for 2025.

Alphabet and Meta Platforms are likely to have paid the fines imposed by Russian courts, suggests the Russian state bailiffs' debtor database consulted by Reuters on Wednesday.

KKR - BrightSpring Health Services, a healthcare services platform backed by the US investment fund, filed for an initial public offering in New York on Tuesday evening, reviving its IPO project more than a year after it was put on hold due to economic uncertainties.

Walt Disney announced on Wednesday that investment firm ValueAct Capital will advise on its strategy in the battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz at the 2024 annual meeting.

Analyst recommendations: