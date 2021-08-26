Slow well re-connection curbs optimism over Mexico oil output recovery -sources

MEXICO CITY/HOUSTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - State-run Petroleos
Mexicanos' efforts to restore oil production at an
offshore cluster hit by a fatal weekend fire could lag official
projections, people close to the matter said, as re-connecting
wells is proving more difficult than planned.
About a quarter of Mexico's oil output was halted by the
accident that took over 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) offline at
the country's largest production hub, Ku-Maloob-Zaap (KMZ).
Seven workers were killed and six injured in the blaze, which
was extinguished over the weekend.
Pemex is working to re-establish power and re-connecting up
to 125 wells in a recovery plan that calls for all output to be
fully online by Aug. 30, Chief Executive Octavio Romero Oropeza
said this week.
Pemex has not yet estimated the monthly impact of the fire
on its crude exports.
But four people close to the recovery efforts said Romero's
forecast looks too optimistic as key technical issues, including
controlling the wells' pressure, re-establishing all the pumping
systems and replacing burnt infrastructure, have not yet been
completed.
Pemex has the know-how to restore output and can exhaust
inventories in the coming days to fulfill exports commitments.
But because the gas re-injection infrastructure was hit by the
fire, there will be a limit on what it can progress before
replacing equipment, one of the sources said.
Pemex did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
"It is a real mystery," a Pemex source said about how the
company could quickly restore output after major damage to the
offshore oil platform and an associate gas distribution hub.
Photos of the burnt infrastructure distributed this week
through social media showed blackened towers, pipelines and
wires at the E-Ku-A2 in the Bay of Campeche, in the Gulf of
Mexico.
Pemex produced some 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude in July, of which 742,000 bpd came from KMZ. Output
remains limited due to lack of natural gas for re-injecting to
the cluster's oilfields.
By Tuesday, the company had recovered 71,000 bpd of
production after re-plugging 35 wells, and another 110,000 bpd
were expected to be added this week, Romero said.
"About 70% to 80% of the lost barrels could be online soon,
but fully recovering output will be complex," a company source
said. "We're talking about mature fields and the experience
shows how difficult it is to return to normal."
KMZ reached a production peak of 875,000 bpd in 2018, almost
half of Pemex's total oil output in the country. The cluster was
producing about 720,000 bpd of crude before the accident.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, Stefanie Eschenbacher and
Adriana Barrera in Mexico City, and Marianna Parraga in Houston;
editing by Gary McWilliams and Marguerita Choy)