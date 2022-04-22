Slowdown warnings flash for UK economy as inflation surges

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Britain's economy is heading
for a slowdown, or possibly even a recession, as consumers and
businesses are hit by the leap in inflation, higher taxes,
rising interest rates and uncertainty caused by the war in
Ukraine.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday the
BoE was walking a tight line between tackling inflation and
avoiding a recession.
So far, finance minister Rishi Sunak has resisted to calls
to add to his support for households.
Below is a series of graphics showing some of the signs of
the strain on the world's fifth-biggest economy.
TOUGH TIMES AHEAD FOR UK ECONOMY - IMF
Britain's economy will slow in 2022 and faces weaker
economic growth and more persistent inflation than any other
major rich nation in 2023, the International Monetary Fund
forecast this week.
The IMF said its downgrades for 2022 and 2023 reflected
"elevated inflation pressures" and tighter monetary policy.
INFLATION SURGES
The consumer price index jumped to 7% in the 12 months to
March, a 30-year high, and is set to go higher in April when big
hikes in power tariffs kicked in. The government's budget
forecasters said in March that inflation could touch almost 9%
later this year, depending on energy prices.
CONFIDENCE NOSEDIVES
Consumer confidence slumped this month to close to its
lowest level since records began nearly 50 years ago, market
research firm GfK said on Friday. The report sent a recession
warning signal.
Among businesses, optimism dropped for the third month
running in April and was the lowest since October 2020,
according to the S&P Global/CIPS composite Purchasing Managers'
Index.
SPENDING
Spending in shops by consumers fell more than expected in
March, adding to a slip in February, according to official data
published on Friday. Volumes are above levels before the
pandemic but are lower than they would have been without it.
Separate figures on Thursday showed spending on card
payments was 105% of its February 2020 average level in the week
to April 14 as work-related spending - includes the purchasing
of petrol and diesel - jumped.
SHRINKING PAY, SAVINGS FALL
Britons' inflation-adjusted earnings shrank by the most
since 2013 in the three months to February, according to
official data.
As the squeeze on earnings tightens, households have been
using savings they built up during the coronavirus pandemic. The
amount of money households save as a percentage of gross
disposable income plus pension accumulations fell back to close
to its pre-pandemic level in the last three months of 2021.
EMPLOYMENT HIGH, TOTAL WORKFORCE DOWN
The number of employees in Britain is above its pre-pandemic
level, providing a source of strength for the economy. But the
total size of the workforce, including self-employed people,
remains lower than it was in February 2020.
BANKS BRACE FOR BAD LOANS
British lenders expect loan defaults to rise over the coming
months and also plan to rein in mortgage lending by the greatest
amount since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Bank of
England survey showed earlier this month.
