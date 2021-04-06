Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Slync.io : Expands Leadership Team; Adds Paul Pessutti as Chief Revenue Officer

04/06/2021 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Slync.io, the innovator behind Logistics Orchestration®, the easy-to-use SaaS platform bringing together logistics processes, data, and systems for global service providers and shippers, announced today the appointment of Paul Pessutti, a software and logistics industry veteran, as its new Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer. This hire comes after Slync.io’s recent Series B funding round of $60 million earlier this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005371/en/

Paul Pessutti, Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Paul Pessutti, Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Pessutti brings over 25 years of experience to Slync.io that is focused on achieving customer outcomes, solving difficult business challenges and driving industry innovation. At Slync.io, Pessutti is responsible for setting and executing the company’s global go-to-market strategy and will lead the marketing, sales, and professional services teams in order to scale the organization and solidify its position as a market leader.

Pessutti comes to Slync.io having served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at SAP where he was responsible for the global travel and transportation business and DXC Technology where he led a team of 8,000 people across 70 countries. Pessutti has also held senior leadership roles at GT Nexus, Open Harbor and Maersk.

“As Slync.io continues to grow, the CRO is a critical role for us. Paul’s extensive industry experience, deep enterprise software knowledge, and history of creating value for customers makes him the perfect fit for our team,” said Chris Kirchner, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder of Slync.io. “I couldn’t be happier that Paul chose to join Slync.io and I’m confident our customers around the world will love working with him.”

“I am excited to join Slync.io at such a pivotal time for the company, where we are hyper-focused on growth and innovation,” said Pessutti. “Slync.io has demonstrated a clear vision for the future and an unmatched commitment to delivering customer value and outcomes through the deep industry expertise residing within our teams. I am thrilled and eager to embark on Slync’s promising next chapter.”

About Slync.io

Slync.io is a SaaS operating platform for global shippers and logistics service providers that delivers higher productivity and process efficiency through intelligent automation. Logistics Orchestration® is an end-to-end service offering that revolutionizes costly back-office processes in global logistics operations. Slync.io connects disparate systems, ingests structured and unstructured datasets, orchestrates teams, and automates processes seamlessly together delivering unprecedented levels of efficiency for logisticians. Get connected, visit www.slync.io or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:12aRINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK A/S  : Share buy-back programme - week 13
AQ
03:12aNETFLIX  : Supercharges Its Slate With Super Me→
PU
03:12aORIENTAL LAND  : Name Announced for the Fifth Disney Hotel to Open in Japan Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story® Hotel
PU
03:12aHAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES  : Awarded Feasibility Study to Support Future of Green Automotive Manufacturing
PU
03:11aVOLKSWAGEN  : UK set to transform Business Intelligence for their UK retailer network with River Software's 'Loop' platform
AQ
03:11aStocks scale fresh peak as U.S. and China lead recovery
RE
03:10aFACEBOOK  : Celebrating the #MonthofGood
PU
03:10aAB IGNITIS GRUPE  : Ignitis is recruiting for a position of a general manager of a subsidiary company in Finland
PU
03:10aIRESS  : The re-integration of wealth
PU
03:08aOMV  : publishes Sustainability Report 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon illegally fired employees critical of work conditions, labor board finds
2Credit Suisse overhauls executive board as it estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7 billion
3NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : overhauls executive board as it estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7 bi..
5China stocks fall as healthcare, consumer companies weigh

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ