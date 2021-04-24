Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Small Business and Effects of the Pandemic: An Update – Both “Troubles and Hope”

04/24/2021 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By SBE Council at 24 April, 2021, 9:00 am

by Raymond J. Keating-

Given the lag in data on the state of small businesses, it's a challenge to nail down the extent of damage to American small businesses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and how small businesses are faring on the recovery front. However, there are assorted sources of numbers that can provide parts of the overall picture - and perhaps a glimpse of what might lie ahead. These sources show a mixed picture - one that conveys both trouble and hope.

Let's consider three of those sources.

'Open' Small Businesses: TracktheRecovery.org, hosted by Harvard University, Brown University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, offers estimates on the percent of small businesses that have been closed - whether permanently or temporarily - during this pandemic. The latest estimate points to the number of small businesses open decreasing by 37.4 percent as of April 10, 2021, compared to January 2020. That also compares poorly to the 31.9 percent decrease in late March 2021. The bottom was registered in April of last year at a decrease of 43.8 percent in the number of small businesses being open.

Overall Impact, Operational Capacity and Expectations for Recovery: The latest 'Small Business Pulse' survey from the U.S. Census Bureau released on April 22 found that in response to the question 'Overall, how has this business been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic?' 26.8 percent said there was a large negative effect, with another 43 percent saying a moderate negative effect. That tallies up to 69.8 percent of small businesses experiencing negative fallout from the pandemic.

As for expectations, when asked 'how much time do you think will pass before this business returns to its normal level of operations?' 17.8 percent said there has been little or no effect on normal operations and another 15.1 percent have returned to normal levels. That's good news for that 32.9 percent of respondents.

Another 1.9 percent said the business has permanently closed and 7.4 percent do not see the business returning to normal levels - grim news from that 9.3 percent.

Finally, 15.5 percent said it would take 4-6 months and another 36.8 percent more than 6 months to get back to normal, with 0.9 percent saying 1 month or less and 4.6 percent saying 2-3 months. So, more than half (52.3 percent) of respondents saying it will take at least 4 months to get back to normal is troubling.

New Business Creation: On the very good news front, new business applications (as measured by applications for an Employer Identification Number (EIN)) continued to run high in March 2021 for both total applications and high-propensity applications (i.e., business applications with a high likelihood of turning into businesses with employees), according to the latest Census Bureau report. Business applications offer a rough estimate of future business startups.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

As noted in the two charts above, in March and April 2020 as the pandemic hit, total and high propensity business applications dropped markedly. Subsequently, though, each moved up dramatically into and remaining in record territory. That provides hope for what might lie ahead for U.S. entrepreneurship and our nation's economy.

Let's hope policies - namely sound tax and regulatory policies - are pursued to help fuel small business and startup recovery

Raymond J. Keating is chief economist for the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.

Disclaimer

SBE - Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council published this content on 24 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 13:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:20aNATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA  : President of RA National Assembly Meets with Minister of Defence of Cyprus
PU
09:10aSMALL BUSINESS AND EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC : An Update – Both “Troubles and Hope”
PU
09:00aGerman prosecutors charge more VW managers in emissions scandal
RE
08:14aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN  : The International university of tourism “Silk Road” has started cooperation with the Balkan countries
PU
08:11aSouth African public sector union prepares for strike as wage talks hit deadlock
RE
07:22aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES  : Commission's Women, Peace and Security Guidelines Unveiled for Continuous Gender Mainstreaming of Peace and Security Operations
PU
06:59aNigeria returns Addax's revoked oilfields, overriding regulator
RE
06:21aBotswana's Debswana expects new strategy to create at least $900 million in extra revenue
RE
06:11aSouth Africa lifts power licence threshold, but not enough
RE
06:00aMalaysia pm says hopes myanmar will consider proposal to release political detainees promptly and unconditionally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's daily coronavirus cases climb to new world record as hospitals buckle
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : U.S. Lifts Pause on J&J's Covid Vaccine--5th -2-
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Ahead of expected IPO, Pepco takes PEPCO br..
4APPLE INC. : Fortnite's Mastermind Goes to Battle with Apple
5QUALCOMM, INC. : QUALCOMM : In praise of Trans-Atlantic tech cooperation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ