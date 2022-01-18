Small Business and the COVID-19 Pandemic – Biz2Credit Hosts Online Panel with Rep. Antonio Delgado and Rep. Byron Donalds on Thurs, Jan. 20

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit will host an online panel featuring U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY) and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) covering “Small Business and the COVID-19 Pandemic” on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m.



The virtual forum, organized in conjunction with CPA.com, a subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), will examine “The Success of Government Programs,” “Future Government Action in Support of Small Business,” “Where is the Small Business Economy Headed,” and other topics.

The webinar will provide proprietary data from Biz2Credit’s Small Business Economic Health Indicator regarding the effects of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the direction of small business performance during and after COVID, including performance of non-traditional lenders in administering the PPP.

“We will look at what worked, what should continue, and what can be improved regarding government support of small business lending,” said panel host Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit and one of the country’s leading experts on small business finance. “We are honored to have the participation of Congressman Delgado and Congressman Donalds and look forward to discussing ways that the SBA, the Treasury, and Congress can help bolster access to capital for small businesses.”

Representative Delgado, of the 19th Congressional District of New York, serves on the House Committees on Small Business, Transportation & Infrastructure, and Agriculture. Serving his second term representing an upstate New York district, Rep. Delgado has already had 18 bills signed into law under Republican and Democratic Administrations and he was recently named the most bipartisan Democratic Member of Congress – and the 4th most bipartisan member overall.

“As a member of the House Committee on Small Business, I’ve worked throughout the past two years to help develop and improve essential pandemic relief programs,” said Rep. Delgado. “While the earlier relief programs weren’t perfect, they helped particularly hard-hit industries and got money out the door quickly. I look forward to discussing their improvements and how we can continue to support small businesses during this global health and economic crisis.”

Representative Donalds, of the 19th Congressional District of Florida, also serves on the Committee on Small Business. In addition, he is a member of the Committee on the Budget and the Committee on Economic Prosperity and Fairness, as well as the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

“Any opportunity to engage with small business owners across the United States about the work being done here on Capitol Hill, is exciting and critical,” said Rep. Donalds. “I’m looking forward to talking with the audience about ways the federal government can more efficiently assist and best serve our nation’s small businesses.”

Last year, Biz2Credit, the AICPA and CPA.com developed a free online PPP forgiveness tool to help Paycheck Protection Program borrowers complete the forgiveness application process. The tool incorporates the AICPA’s forgiveness calculator and offers integrations to payroll and utilities companies to make completing a forgiveness application easier. Visit PPPForgivenessTool.com.

“The panel discussion will discuss the success of the PPP, including the vital role that CPAs played in helping America’s small businesses secure financial relief,” said Erik Asgeirsson, president and CEO of CPA.com. “The value for small businesses of working with a CPA to manage and oversee their finances is so high, especially in difficult times.”

To view the event live, click here to register and find more information. A recording of the discussion will be made available in the Biz2Credit COVID-19 Webcast Center following the conclusion of the session.

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $7 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry-leading technology in custom digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About CPA.com

CPA.com brings innovative solutions to the accounting profession, either in partnership with leading providers or directly through its own development. The company has established itself as a thought leader on emerging technologies and as the trusted business advisor to practitioners in the U.S. with a growing global focus. Our company’s core mission is to drive the transformation of practice areas, advance the technology ecosystem for the profession, and lead technology research and innovation efforts for practitioners. A subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs, CPA.com is also part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), the world’s most influential organization representing the profession.