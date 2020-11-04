Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Small and medium-sized enterprises play a vital role in the Irish economy and will be central to Ireland's economic recovery – Deputy Governor, Ed Sibley

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 06:21am EST
Small and medium-sized enterprises play a vital role in the Irish economy and will be central to Ireland's economic recovery - Deputy Governor, Ed Sibley
04 November 2020Press Release
  • Despite unprecedented fiscal and monetary interventions to cushion the effects of the pandemic, SMEs are currently operating in a very difficult and uncertain environment.
  • The Central Bank is focused on ensuring appropriate supports are available for SMEs and expects lenders to provide individually-tailored supports to SMEs, including interim supports where impact is likely temporary and more permanent solutions where appropriate.
  • In addition to the impact of COVID-19, SMEs are facing risks and challenges associated with the ending of the Brexit transition period.

Speaking at a Small Firms Association Webinar today, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Ed Sibley highlighted the vital role played by small and medium-sized businesses in the Irish economy. He also set out the Central Bank's observations as to the effects of the pandemic on these businesses, including:

  • SMEs are facing considerable financial strain in the current pandemic relative to larger businesses and households
  • The shock to SME turnover has been large and is creating significant cash-flow challenges in some sectors
  • Most SMEs have continued to access finance but new lending has declined
  • There are challenges for SMEs which do not have an existing banking relationship or have greater indebtedness
  • System-wide payment breaks offered by lenders provided important relief for many SMEs and individually-tailored solutions are now required from lenders
  • A significant issue for some SMEs has been the extent to which insurance policies cover the business disruption caused by COVID-19.

Despite the resilient financial position of Irish SMEs before the pandemic, Mr Sibley discussed the considerable strain currently being experienced by these businesses, 'We have estimated gross operating losses in the SME sector for the nine month period to year-end at between €10.3 and €11.7 billion. Some of the sectors with the largest amount of outstanding bank debt or greater default rates are more exposed to the shock from COVID-19.'

System-wide payment breaks provided important, immediate relief to SMEs early in the pandemic with over 11,000 SME borrowers or 21% of outstanding Irish SME loans still on an active payment break in early October. As these payment breaks now come to an end, Mr Sibley said 'Lender support for borrowers is moving from a system-wide approach of one-size fits all payment moratoria to an individual approach where the support should be tailored to the individual borrower's needs. The Central Bank expects lenders to work with borrowers to help assess the impacts of the pandemic on current and future cash flows and to provide interim supports where those impacts are considered temporary and more permanent solutions where the debt servicing capacity has been materially reduced.'

In addition to the risks posed to SMEs by the pandemic, businesses also face risks and uncertainty from the ending of the Brexit transition period. Mr Sibley said, 'It is likely that the interaction of Brexit and COVID-19 will be different across sectors. With some vulnerable sectors, including tourism, accommodation and food services, already experiencing large demand shortfalls, it is possible that losses that would have been triggered by Brexit have been brought forward due to the impact of COVID-19. This may not be the case in other areas, with sectors, such as agri-food, more exposed to the larger negative shocks from Brexit.

Reflecting on the potential longer-term effects of the pandemic, the Deputy Governor said 'We do not know what the immediate and longer-lasting effects will be on consumer behaviour and economic activity; the damage to the productive capacity of the economy and the pace at which economic activity normalises. What we do know is that economic recovery will come when the health emergency abates through the containment of the virus. And that SMEs will be central to that economic recovery in Ireland.

Notes

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Ireland published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 11:20:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:36aCENTERRA GOLD : Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.05 per common share
PU
06:36aCENTERRA GOLD : Records Net Earnings of $205.7 million or $0.70 per Common Share Cash from Operations of $358.8 million and Free cash flowNG of $281 million
PU
06:36aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Chinese Taipei Contributes to Inclusive and Sustainable Growth Initiatives
PU
06:33aSri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, consumer stocks gain
RE
06:32aSaudi Arabia to relax foreign workers' sponsorship terms in March '21
RE
06:30aDifferent regulatory timelines for COVID vaccine no issue, Oxford trial chief says
RE
06:23aOxford COVID-19 vaccine trial results due this year but not there yet, trial chief says
RE
06:21aSmall and medium-sized enterprises play a vital role in the Irish economy and will be central to Ireland's economic recovery – Deputy Governor, Ed Sibley
PU
06:21a&LDQUO;BRAVING THE STORM : the unprecedented challenges facing SMEs” - Deputy Governor Ed Sibley
PU
06:20aHilton posts quarterly loss on COVID-19 pain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures surge as investors eye tight election race
2CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing
3NATWEST GROUP PLC : Finance executives fret as U.S. presidential vote too close to call
4VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : Nine-Month Profit Grew; Backs 2020 View
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : - Interim financial report, third quarter 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group