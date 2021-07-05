Log in
Small and smaller: How the economic outlook of small firms relates to size

07/05/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
Aggregating firms' responses allows Bank staff to interpret and describe overall business sentiment from quarter to quarter. Several BOS variables are well correlated with economic data that are relevant and important for macroeconomic policy (see Amirault, Rai and Martin 2020). Over the sample period of the second quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019, both the e-BOS and BOS results reflect a year of modest economic growth with an economy operating close to capacity.

For the main e-BOS questions, we aggregate responses of micro-micro, micro-small and small firms to calculate balances of opinion in each quarter. In Chart 6, Chart 7 and Appendix A, we plot e-BOS variables alongside the most relevant macroeconomic data series (e.g., future sales compared with real business GDP growth), as well as the comparable BOS balance of opinion. We shift e-BOS and BOS data based on the peak correlation of BOS and external data.13 Since the e-BOS and BOS have different survey frames, survey modes and slightly different questions, balances of opinion are not expected to have similar magnitudes but should be qualitatively similar (i.e., have the same sign).

On visual inspection, most balances move in the same direction as the underlying macroeconomic variable. BOS balances of opinion appear to be relatively more erratic than those of the e-BOS, possibly reflecting the smaller sample size. Also, the order of the time series of balances for micro-micro, micro-small and small firms for each e-BOS question is consistent across all four quarters. Most often, the balance of opinion for micro-small firms falls between those for micro-micro and small firms. Interestingly, micro-micro and micro-small firms generally responded more negatively than small firms. This may be linked to constraints on access to credit and labour markets that limit investment and employment growth.

Bank of Canada published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 18:17:03 UTC.


