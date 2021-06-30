Smaller-than-expected U.S. corn, soy acreage stokes price rally

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn plantings
were smaller than expected this spring, the U.S. Agriculture
Department said, raising concerns about global supplies as a
separate report showed that domestic stockpiles were already at
multi-year lows.
The data shocked the market, sparking a rally in Chicago
Board of Trade corn and soybean futures, both of
which had been trading sharply lower ahead of the reports.
The lower plantings combined with recent concerns over
drought in the northern U.S. point to tight supplies in the
world's No. 2 soy and top corn exporter.
"This really puts the spotlight on weather and the weather
isn't perfect," said Ted Seifried, chief ag strategist with the
Zaner Group. "We do not have the (supply) cushion we thought we
did."
Supply fears had pushed markets to eight-year highs during
the spring, but prices eased off those peaks as planting season
progressed amid expectations that growers had boosted their
acreage to capitalize on the rallies.
"Obviously the market had worked in larger plantings that
never got realized," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst
at Futures International.
Corn plantings totaled 92.692 million acres while soybean
plantings came in at 87.555 million, USDA said in its annual
acreage report. That compares with the government's March
pre-planting forecast for 91.144 million acres of corn and
87.600 million acres.
Analysts had been expecting the report to show corn acres at
93.787 million and soybean acres at 88.955 million, based on the
average of estimates given in a Reuters poll.
In its quarterly stocks report, USDA said that domestic corn
supplies as of June 1 stood at 4.122 billion bushels, the lowest
for the time period since 2014. Soybean stocks came in at a
six-year low of 767 million and wheat stocks were 844 million,
also the lowest in six years.
Analysts had predicted corn stocks of 4.144 billion, soybean
stocks of 787 million and wheat stocks of 859 million.
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume and Tom Polansek)