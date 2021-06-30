Log in
Smaller-than-expected U.S. corn, soy acreage stokes price rally

06/30/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn plantings were smaller than expected this spring, the U.S. Agriculture Department said, raising concerns about global supplies as a separate report showed that domestic stockpiles were already at multi-year lows.

The data shocked the market, sparking a rally in Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures, both of which had been trading sharply lower ahead of the reports.

The lower plantings combined with recent concerns over drought in the northern U.S. point to tight supplies in the world's No. 2 soy and top corn exporter.

"This really puts the spotlight on weather and the weather isn't perfect," said Ted Seifried, chief ag strategist with the Zaner Group. "We do not have the (supply) cushion we thought we did."

Supply fears had pushed markets to eight-year highs during the spring, but prices eased off those peaks as planting season progressed amid expectations that growers had boosted their acreage to capitalize on the rallies.

"Obviously the market had worked in larger plantings that never got realized," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst at Futures International.

Corn plantings totaled 92.692 million acres while soybean plantings came in at 87.555 million, USDA said in its annual acreage report. That compares with the government's March pre-planting forecast for 91.144 million acres of corn and 87.600 million acres.

Analysts had been expecting the report to show corn acres at 93.787 million and soybean acres at 88.955 million, based on the average of estimates given in a Reuters poll.

In its quarterly stocks report, USDA said that domestic corn supplies as of June 1 stood at 4.122 billion bushels, the lowest for the time period since 2014. Soybean stocks came in at a six-year low of 767 million and wheat stocks were 844 million, also the lowest in six years.

Analysts had predicted corn stocks of 4.144 billion, soybean stocks of 787 million and wheat stocks of 859 million. (Additional reporting by Karl Plume and Tom Polansek)


© Reuters 2021
