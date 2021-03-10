Log in
Smallest annual food price increase in over 18 months

03/10/2021 | 04:52pm EST
Annual food price inflation reached 4.4 percent in April 2020, the largest annual rise in more than eight years. This was when New Zealand was in level 4 COVID-19 lockdown and prices rose sharply for potatoes and fresh eggs, with high annual increases for a range of other foods, such as cheese and bread.

'Since April, the rate of annual food price inflation has slowed, but remained above 2.0 percent,' consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said.

'Some food prices remain at high levels, but they are not increasing as fast as they were last year during the early stage of the pandemic.'

The modest annual increase in overall food prices in February 2021 was influenced by higher prices for restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, up 3.7 percent. Within this, lunch meals, consisting of cafes and restaurant lunch options, and ethnic foods, including Thai and Indian, were the main contributors.

This was partly offset by lower prices for meat, poultry, and fish, down 2.4 percent. The biggest contributor to this decrease was chicken pieces, down 9.0 percent in the past 12 months to February 2021.

'Prices for chicken pieces have trended down since the series began in August 2015,' Mrs Dewbery said.

'Chicken is mostly for domestic markets, so is not as influenced by global trade prices as beef and lamb.'

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 21:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
