Smallholder Agriculture Transformation and Agribusiness Revitalization Project (STAR-P) - P160945

The development objective of the Smallholder Agriculture Transformation and Agribusiness Revitalization Project for Liberia is to increase agricultural productivity and commercialization of smallholder farmers for selected value chains in selected counties of Liberia. The project comprises of three components. The first component, institutional capacity building and strengthening the enabling environment for farmers, state, and nonstate actors aims...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
