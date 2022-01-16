Smallholder Irrigated Agriculture and Market Access Project- IRRIGA 1 - P164431

The development objective of the Smallholder Irrigated Agriculture and Market Access Project for Mozambique is to improve smallholder agriculture productivity and market access in the project areas developed with irrigation and provide immediate and effective response to an eligible crisis or emergency. The project comprises of five components. The first component, institutional capacity building objective is to strengthen the institutional capacity...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

