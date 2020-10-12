Smart Doorbell Market| Increasing Demand for Smart Locks to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The smart doorbell market size is poised to grow by USD 1.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 25% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The demand for smart locks is on the rise because of the benefits such as flexibility and high security, easy installation, remote locking and unlocking, and instant alerts to homeowners. The rise in cases of burglary in recent years has contributed to the demand for smart locks. Most of the customers prefer to install smart locks along with smart doorbells. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the smart doorbells market. The entry of new players in the market has also resulted in new product launches with different applications at a much lower cost. The preference of buyers has induced vendors to offer smart locks with highly compatible smart doorbells, which will further contribute to market growth.

Report Highlights:

North America was the largest smart doorbell market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for smart doorbells in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

The smart doorbell market is concentrated. Aeotec Ltd., Arlo Technologies Inc., August Home Inc., Eques Inc., Google LLC, iseeBell Inc., Ring LLC, SkyBell Technologies Inc., Soliom Solar Home Security, and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this smart doorbell market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the smart doorbell market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Integration of Advanced Technologies will be a Key Market Trend

The demand for smart doorbells is inducing vendors to focus on innovating their offerings. The integration of advanced technologies in smart locks and smart doorbells offers high security and reliability. Vendors are also incorporating their products with facial recognition technology, automatic detection of motion. This coupled with the growing demand for smart locks will drive smart doorbell market growth during the forecast period.

Smart Doorbell Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart doorbell market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart doorbell market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart doorbell market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart doorbell market vendors

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Stand-alone smart doorbell - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Integrated smart doorbell - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aeotec Ltd.

Arlo Technologies Inc.

August Home Inc.

Eques Inc.

Google LLC

iseeBell Inc.

Ring LLC

SkyBell Technologies Inc.

Soliom Solar Home Security

Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

