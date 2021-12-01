Smart Eye Completes Acquisition of iMotions

Combined company will provide an end-to-end, multi-modal approach to analyzing complex human behaviors and delivering holistic human insights

Smart Eye, the global leader in Human Insight AI, announces that it has completed its acquisition of iMotions, developer of the world’s leading software platform for studying human behavior, per the agreement that was announced on October 26, 2021. iMotions will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Smart Eye Group, and will continue to be independently run by CEO Peter Hartzbech under the terms of the agreement.

On the heels of Smart Eye’s acquisition of Affectiva earlier this year, the three companies have joined to create the first powerhouse in human behavioral research and analysis. Together, they will provide an end-to-end, multi-modal approach to analyzing complex human behaviors in real-world and challenging environments and delivering holistic human insights. The acquisition will accelerate iMotions’ product innovation, particularly in the areas of remote and mobile data collection and analysis, and deepening relationships with more than 1,300 customers worldwide.

Smart Eye will begin to integrate iMotions’ Behavioral Research Suite into the rapidly emerging field of Human Insights AI in automotive, as well as new markets. By synthesizing data streams from more than 50 biosensors, as well as other explicit measures, into a single research platform, Smart Eye can deliver a deeper, more comprehensive understanding of human behaviors.

Smart Eye CEO Martin Krantz, Smart Eye deputy CEO Dr. Rana el Kaliouby, and iMotions CEO Peter Hartzbech will share further insights during a live stream on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 9:30am ET.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. Bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future.

Today, our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles, leading the way towards human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our Research Instruments offer unparalleled insights into automotive, aviation, assistive technology, behavioral science and many more fields.

Our subsidiary Affectiva is humanizing technology by pioneering Emotion AI, helping companies gain a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their content, products and services, in automotive, media & entertainment, market research and beyond.

Our subsidiary iMotions provides the world’s leading biosensor software platform, that synchronizes data streams in real time from multiple sensors.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Japan, Singapore and China. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, over 1,300 research organizations around the world, 70% of the world’s largest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.

About iMotions

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Copenhagen with offices in Boston, Singapore and Berlin, iMotions has successfully developed the world’s leading human behavior software solution. The software combines data from +50 sensors - eye tracking, facial expressions, sweat gland activity, brain activity and more - in one easy-to-use software that uniquely and in real-time tracks, aggregates and analyses nonconscious emotional, cognitive and behavioral data providing research teams a deeper, more comprehensive understanding of human behaviors.

More than 1,300 organizations around the world - from leading academic institutions to global brands to highly respected healthcare organizations - use iMotions. Customers include worldwide top tier universities, corporations, agencies, government, and military customer segments. iMotions successfully developed the multimodal research market from the eye tracking research market and is today a global SaaS company and leader in the early-stage niche market for multimodal software for human behavior research as well as a knowledge intensive organization with in-depth neuroscience expertise as part of the global organization.

For more information, visit iMotions.com.

