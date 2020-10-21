Today Through November 3rd, Smart & Final Customers Can Help the Foundation’s Mission to Nourish the Communities It Serves

Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, announces a new campaign to support the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation. The fundraiser will benefit thousands of local organizations in California, Arizona and Nevada that fall within the Foundation’s five pillars of focus: Health & Wellness, Education, Hunger Relief, Team Sports & Youth Development, and Disaster Relief. From now through November 3rd, customers can donate at any of Smart & Final’s 256 locations, with 100% of the funds going to the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation to be given back to nonprofits in local communities. Smart & Final has also introduced a “Give $5, Save $5” program to encourage donations, where customers who donate at least $5 will receive a $5 off $25 coupon good for their next in-store purchase at any Smart & Final location from November 4th through 10th.

Smart & Final Charitable Foundation Hosts Fundraising Campaign at Smart & Final Stores to Support Local Community Nonprofits (Graphic: Business Wire)

“During these challenging times, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation’s calling to give back, improve the quality of life, and nourish the communities we serve has never been more needed,” said Deb Bell-Versluis, Director, Smart & Final Charitable Foundation. “The impacts of the Coronavirus and the California wildfires have put the needs of our longtime partner organizations into overdrive. We’ve been inspired by the generosity of our associates and customers this year, and we will continue to make giving back to our communities a priority.”

The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation has coordinated two record breaking donation campaigns during the pandemic. An in-store fundraiser for Olive Crest, an organization dedicated to preventing child abuse, raised $577,000, and a similar campaign for the City of Hope Kids for Hope program, which funds research and treatment of childhood cancers, raised $500,000.

Earlier this year the Foundation created Project Feed First Responders to ensure first responders and medical workers had the food and supplies they needed. The program included monetary and product donations, including masks and gloves, and fully stocking pantries to help feed 300 firefighters for a month.

“Our hunger relief initiatives have never been more important,” said Tinamarie Squieri, Manager, Smart & Final Charitable Foundation. “With an increased demand on many of our partner organizations, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation has provided significant contributions to help families facing hunger in our communities.”

Thanks to the contributions of customers, associates and vendor partners, in 2019, the Charitable Foundation raised $1.8 million to support nearly 3,000 causes.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final’s 256 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.

About the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation

Established in 2002, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that strives to give back, improve the quality of life, and nourish communities we serve throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. The Foundation has donated millions of dollars to non-profits and organizations focused on Health & Wellness, Education, Hunger Relief, Team Sports & Youth Development, and Disaster Relief. The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation raises funds through vendor donations, associates and in-store fundraising.

