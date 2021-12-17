Smart & Final Names Scott Drew as President

After nearly 12 years as President and CEO, Dave Hirz announces retirement

Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, today announced that Scott Drew has been named president. Dave Hirz, current president and CEO, has been with Smart & Final for almost 12 years and is retiring effective February 1, 2022.

Drew has been with Smart & Final since March 2010, serving as Chief Operating Officer since June 2020. With almost 45 years in the grocery industry, he began his career in 1977 as a courtesy clerk. Prior to joining the Smart & Final team, Scott served as Vice President of Store Operations for The Kroger Company in Indianapolis, where he managed more than 150 stores in five states.

Hirz started in the food industry at the age of 16. He was recognized as the 2015 Food Industry Executive of the Year by the University of Southern California, and is a past recipient of numerous awards, including Orange County Council of the Boy Scouts of America Good Scout Award, California State University, Fullerton’s Vision and Visionary award, Olive Crest’s Founders Award, and the National Conference for Community and Justices’ Humanitarian of the Year Award. His celebrated career includes serving as president at both Ralphs and Food 4 Less. He joined Smart & Final as president and COO in 2010 before being promoted to CEO in 2012.

Also announced today, Smart & Final’s parent company Bodega Latina, a subsidiary of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (“GCC”) (BMV:CHDRAUI), is changing its name to Chedraui USA. Chedraui USA will consist of the organization’s U.S.-based store banners, Smart & Final, El Super and Fiesta Mart.

“Smart & Final’s unique go-to-market strategy and 150-year-old legacy truly resonates with consumers,” said Carlos Smith, President and CEO of Chedraui USA. “We are pleased to announce Scott’s promotion as President of Smart & Final. His deep industry experience and years of operational leadership at Smart & Final will drive the brand’s continued success.”

“Dave Hirz is a legend in the grocery industry, and we are grateful for his leadership during his many years of service,” said Smith. “He led this business through the expansion of our Extra! store format, the introduction of eCommerce and delivery, and the challenges of a worldwide pandemic. He has left an indelible mark on Smart & Final, and his numerous contributions will not be forgotten.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead our exceptional team of associates and build upon Smart & Final’s 150-year-old history,” said Drew. “Our differentiated offering, which attracts both business and household customers, puts us in a unique position to grow the business and capitalize on our momentum during the past few years.”

“I’m proud to have led such a successful and storied brand,” said Hirz. “The grocery industry has changed completely since I joined Smart & Final almost 12 years ago, and it’s a testament to our leadership team and our amazing associates that we have weathered these changes and become the strong brand that we are today. Scott is a remarkable leader, and I’m delighted to be leaving Smart & Final in his hands.”

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final’s 254 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Chedraui is a publicly owned company with variable capital created under the name Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V., that operates hypermarkets and supermarkets in Mexico and the United States. Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. trades in the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker “CHDRAUI”. For additional information on Chedraui, please visit www.grupochedraui.com.mx.

About Chedraui USA / Bodega Latina Corporation

Bodega Latina Corporation (now being renamed Chedraui USA) entered the grocery retail marketplace with its first “El Super” bannered store in South Gate, California in June of 1997. In 2018, they completed the acquisition of Fiesta Mart, a Texas-based food retailer with an emphasis on the Hispanic Segment. Headquartered in Paramount, California, Chedraui USA is focused on offering the communities it serves quality products at the lowest possible prices in clean, modern stores. Chedraui USA currently operates 254 Smart & Final stores, 61 El Super stores, 3 El Super Fresh stores and 59 Fiesta Mart stores across California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas.

