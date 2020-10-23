Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smart Mattress Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Increasing Penetration of Smartphones to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the smart mattress market and it is poised to grow by USD 819.27 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005403/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a Negative and Inferior impact on the smart mattress market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by distribution channel, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The offline segment is expected to be the leading segment based on distribution channel in the global market during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • Introduction of smart mattresses that are compatible with smart speakers is one of the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of over 11%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 819.27 million.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • BUREAU-HOTEL, Eight Sleep Inc., Icon Health & Fitness Inc., iOBED Inc., Kingsdown Inc., ReST, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corp., Tempur Sealy International Inc., and Variowell Development GmbH. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • Increasing penetration of smartphones is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the increase in price wars among existing vendors restraints the market growth.
  • How big is the North America market?
  • The North America region will contribute 59% of market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Amanda Sleep, Eight Sleep Inc., iOBED Inc., Kingsdown Inc., Naturaliterie, ReST, Simmons Bedding Company, Sleep Number Corp., Tempur Sealy International Inc., and Variowell Development GmbH are some of the major market participants. The increasing penetration of smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this smart mattress market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Mattress Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40013

Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smart mattress market report covers the following areas:

  • Smart Mattress Market Size
  • Smart Mattress Market Trends
  • Smart Mattress Market Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of smart mattresses that are compatible with smart speakers as one of the prime reasons driving the smart mattress market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart mattress market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the smart mattress market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the smart mattress market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart mattress market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BUREAU-HOTEL
  • Eight Sleep Inc.
  • Icon Health & Fitness Inc.
  • iOBED Inc.
  • Kingsdown Inc.
  • ReST
  • Serta Simmons Bedding LLC
  • Sleep Number Corp.
  • Tempur Sealy International Inc.
  • Variowell Development GmbH

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:15aDAIYA HEALTHCARE : Makes Big Waves in the Aloha State
BU
12:56aCroatia's Istria region producing some of the world's best olive oil, say experts
RE
12:55aTHAI UNION PUBLIC : Urges Global Cooperation to Tackle Climate Change on United Nations Day
PU
12:50aJACK MA : Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says
RE
12:35aAnt IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says
RE
12:16aTo Find a Coronavirus Vaccine, GlaxoSmithKline Is -2-
DJ
12:16aTo Find a Coronavirus Vaccine, GlaxoSmithKline Is Bonding With Its Biggest Competitors
DJ
12:07aRyanair, easyJet and others offer refunds after watchdog inquiry
RE
10/24Restoration Along Oregon's John Day River at Longview Ranch
BU
10/23ASTRAZENECA : says its Oxford vaccine deal allows it to add up to 20% of manufacturing costs
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AmEx issues dismal outlook on business travel spending as profit slumps
2ALPHABET INC. : U.S. judge denies new government bid to remove China's WeChat from U.S. app stores
3IROBOT CORPORATION : THE PANDEMIC SHOPPING LIST: Dolls, detergent and campers
4AIRBUS SE : ANALYSIS: Airbus moves to speed output, but keeps one foot on brake
5Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group