News: Latest News
Smart Mobility Leads the Future - Brightway Launched the Electric Kick Scooter NAVEE N65

08/15/2021 | 04:30am EDT
As an emerging innovative high-tech company focusing on R&D, production and sales of e-scooters and e-bikes in Suzhou, China, Brightway Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd recently launched the first electric kick scooter NAVEE N65, and already started crowdfunding in Xiaomi Youpin on August 15.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210815005007/en/

NAVEE N65 electric kick scooter launched by Brightway (Photo: Business Wire)

NAVEE N65 electric kick scooter launched by Brightway (Photo: Business Wire)

This electric kick scooter uses various new technologies to provide users with more convenient operation and more comfortable riding experience. For example, the dual-rotation folding system brings users great convenience for pre-assembling and storage.

With the increasing popularity of electric kick scooters, consumers will consider more about the power and mileage range when choosing products. N65 uses 500-watt brushless motor and 48.5V 12.5Ah high-performance lithium battery to make the scooter more powerful and efficient, making the range up to 40 miles (65km) and maximum speed up to 20 mph (32km/h). (The maximum speed varies according to the laws and regulations of different regions, please refer to local laws and regulations.). The 10” pneumatic tires also bring better riding experience for each rider.

Furthermore, N65 is suitable for a wider spectrum of customers with super sturdy iron frame supporting maximum weight up to 265lbs (120kg). The 17cm ultra-wide and ultra-large footboard makes the space much comfortable for both feet. It’s much safer with dual-brake configuration providing instant response. When driving, riders can easily monitor the power and speed with a large external display. The status of kick scooter also can be controlled at any time through "Go Navee" App.

Brightway Intelligent Technology will launch a variety of electric kick scooters in October this year and next year, including NAVEE N40, NAVEE Pro-plus off-road electric kick scooters, etc.

About Suzhou Brightway Intelligent Technology

Established in 2020 in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, Brightway Intelligent Technology is an innovative high-tech enterprise with advanced technology and strong R&D strength. Its core members graduated from prestigious universities, like Tsinghua University, University of Science and Technology of China, Shanghai Jiaotong University, New York University, Duke University, Stanford University, University of Manchester, St Martin's College, London etc. R&D staff accounted for 70% in Brightway.

Follow Brightway on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.navee-tech.com

https://www.xiaomiyoupin.com/detail?gid=147237&spmref=M_H5.6425.162568.1.33289605&scmv2_num=1


© Business Wire 2021
