Smart Smoke Detector Market Forecast to 2024 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (Photoelectric, Dual-sensors, Ionization, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America)

10/30/2020 | 10:31pm EDT

The smart smoke detector market is expected to grow by USD 197.85 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Smoke Detector Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The technological advances is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as increase in price wars among existing vendors will hamper market growth.

Smart Smoke Detector Market: Geographic Landscape

North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The availability of modified smoke detectors and smart smoke detectors, increased availability of smoke detectors with high sensitivity, and insurance companies tying up with smart smoke detector players to offer discounts on home insurance policies will significantly influence smart smoke detector market's growth in this region. 33% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for smart smoke detectors in North America.

Companies Covered:

  • BRK Brands Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Hochiki America Corp.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • United Technologies Corp.
  • Universal Security Instruments Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Photoelectric - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dual-sensors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Ionization - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BRK Brands Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Hochiki America Corp.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • United Technologies Corp.
  • Universal Security Instruments Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

