Smart Smoke Detector Market Forecast to 2024 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (Photoelectric, Dual-sensors, Ionization, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America)

The smart smoke detector market is expected to grow by USD 197.85 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005536/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Smoke Detector Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The technological advances is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as increase in price wars among existing vendors will hamper market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/smart-smoke-detector-market-industry-analysis

Smart Smoke Detector Market: Geographic Landscape

North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The availability of modified smoke detectors and smart smoke detectors, increased availability of smoke detectors with high sensitivity, and insurance companies tying up with smart smoke detector players to offer discounts on home insurance policies will significantly influence smart smoke detector market's growth in this region. 33% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for smart smoke detectors in North America.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

BRK Brands Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Hochiki America Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corp.

Universal Security Instruments Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Photoelectric - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dual-sensors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ionization - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BRK Brands Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Hochiki America Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corp.

Universal Security Instruments Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005536/en/