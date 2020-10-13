Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market: COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan | Evolving Opportunities with Hunter Industries Inc and NxEco Inc | Technavio

The global smart sprinkler irrigation systems market size is expected to grow by USD 442.81 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Analysis Report by End-user (Commercial and Residential) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

Smart sprinkler irrigation systems market is driven by the increasing awareness of efficient water usage. In addition, the increased interest in landscaping is anticipated to boost the growth of the Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market.

The misuse and excessive use of water is a global problem since it is a non-renewable resource. Future generations will be massively hit until sustainable measures are implemented and followed. Thus, public education and awareness programs on water conservation are increasing to obtain effective results in minimizing water usage during a period of crisis. The goal of these programs is to educate the public on the benefits of water conservation, liabilities of not conserving water, and measures to be taken to conserve water. Organizations in some countries such as in the US, the Irrigation Association, and irrigation equipment manufacturers have identified the importance of educating and training people on water-efficient irrigation. Thus, the increasing awareness of efficient water usage is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Major Five Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Companies:

Hunter Industries Inc

Hunter Industries Inc has its business operations under various segments, such as irrigation products and golf products. The company offers Rotors, MP rotators, Nozzle, Spray bodies, Controllers, and Others

NxEco Inc.

NxEco Inc. offers NxEco NX12 Smart Irrigation Sprinkler, NxEco HWN12-100 Pro, NxEco HWN24-2EXT, and NxEco UCC100 The company also offers smart sprinkler controller including NxEco controllers that receive automatic weather updates from the NxEco cloud server.

Orbit Irrigation Products LLC

Orbit Irrigation Products LLC operates its business through various segments, such as landscape watering, connected home, wildlife deterrent, home safety, and outdoor comfort. The company offers timers, sprinklers, push fittings and pipe, valves, and accessories and tools.

Rachio Inc.

Rachio Inc. offers Smart Sprinkler Accessories, Smart Lawn Treatments, and Smart Sprinkler Solutions. The company offers smart sprinkler irrigation systems with intelligent sprinkler controllers and calculate watering cycles that deliver the right amount of water by minimizing runoff.

Rain Bird Corp.

Rain Bird Corp. has is business operations under various segments, such as homeowners, golf course irrigation, landscape professionals, industrial filtration, and agricultural irrigation. The company offers smart sprinkler irrigation systems including sprinkler spray heads, nozzles, rotors, impact sprinklers, hose end sprinklers, and systems and kits.

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

Commercial - size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential - size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

