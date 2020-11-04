Smart Water Meter Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020–2024

The smart water meter market is expected to grow by USD 3.94 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
The rise in global water demand is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high capital and operational costs will hamper market growth.
Smart Water Meter Market: Technology Landscape
AMI functions include water meter readings, tamper and theft detection, service connection and disconnection, and fault and leakage identification. Coupled with technologically advanced customer-based digital technologies, AMI enables utilities to offer new rate options, thus incentivizing customers to reduce peak demand and water consumption. Factors such as technological advancements over AMR systems, changing needs of water utilities, and product and cost benefits of using AMI water management systems along with electricity and gas services are expected to drive the growth of the AMI segment during the forecast period. The smart water meter market share growth by the AMI segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the AMR segment.
Smart Water Meter Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest smart water meter market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Early adoption of water management solutions and the presence of regulatory policies mandating industries in the region to comply with water-usage and discharge-related norms will significantly drive the smart water meter market growth in this region during the forecast period. Almost 55% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for smart water meters in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC.
Companies Covered:
Badger Meter Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Itron Inc.
Kamstrup AS
Landis+Gyr AG
Maddalena Spa
Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd.
SUEZ SA
Veolia Environnement SA
Xylem Inc.
