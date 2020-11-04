Log in
Smart Water Meter Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020–2024

11/04/2020 | 12:16pm EST

The smart water meter market is expected to grow by USD 3.94 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005402/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Water Meter Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rise in global water demand is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high capital and operational costs will hamper market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/smart-water-meter-market-industry-analysis

Smart Water Meter Market: Technology Landscape

AMI functions include water meter readings, tamper and theft detection, service connection and disconnection, and fault and leakage identification. Coupled with technologically advanced customer-based digital technologies, AMI enables utilities to offer new rate options, thus incentivizing customers to reduce peak demand and water consumption. Factors such as technological advancements over AMR systems, changing needs of water utilities, and product and cost benefits of using AMI water management systems along with electricity and gas services are expected to drive the growth of the AMI segment during the forecast period. The smart water meter market share growth by the AMI segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the AMR segment.

Smart Water Meter Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest smart water meter market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Early adoption of water management solutions and the presence of regulatory policies mandating industries in the region to comply with water-usage and discharge-related norms will significantly drive the smart water meter market growth in this region during the forecast period. Almost 55% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for smart water meters in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC.

Companies Covered:

  • Badger Meter Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Itron Inc.
  • Kamstrup AS
  • Landis+Gyr AG
  • Maddalena Spa
  • Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd.
  • SUEZ SA
  • Veolia Environnement SA
  • Xylem Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology placement
  • AMI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • AMR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user placement
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Badger Meter, Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Itron Inc.
  • Kamstrup AS
  • Landis+Gyr AG
  • Maddalena Spa
  • Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd.
  • SUEZ SA
  • Veolia Environnement SA
  • Xylem Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

