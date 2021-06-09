Smart devices get pandemic boost in U.S. households -Deloitte survey

June 9 (Reuters) - The pandemic has bolstered the use of
gadgets in an average U.S. household to 25 connected devices, up
from 11 in 2019, including laptops, smartphones, streaming
devices, smart TVs, headphones and gaming consoles, according to
a Deloitte report.
The home has become the center of activities with children
learning and playing games online and adults working from home,
juggling video calls, shopping digitally and conducting doctors'
appointments virtually.
"The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was like a time machine
that suddenly propelled us tens of years into the future," said
Paul Silverglate, vice chairman at Deloitte, the multinational
professional services company.
"It has changed how we interact with our connected devices,
ultimately helping consumers, healthcare providers, education
professionals, technology innovators and others adapt, innovate
and thrive in our daily lives," he said.
Fitness has surfaced as a key theme in the Deloitte survey
with 58% households having a smartwatch or fitness tracker,
while 14% of the device owners bought their fitness gadgets
after the start of the pandemic.
About 55% of the people use their gadgets to measure walking
steps and athletic performance, track heart health and monitor
sleep and calories.
Despite the increase in the number of devices, one-third of
survey respondents admit to feeling overwhelmed by the devices
and subscriptions they need to manage.
