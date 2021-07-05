Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair

SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Singapore researchers have
developed a smart foam material that allows robots to sense
nearby objects, and repairs itself when damaged, just like human
skin.
Artificially innervated foam, or AiFoam, is a highly elastic
polymer created by mixing fluoropolymer with a compound that
lowers surface tension.
This allows the spongy material to fuse easily into one
piece when cut, according to the researchers at the National
University of Singapore.
"There are many applications for such a material, especially
in robotics and prosthetic devices, where robots need to be a
lot more intelligent when working around humans," explained lead
researcher Benjamin Tee.
To replicate the human sense of touch, the researchers
infused the material with microscopic metal particles and added
tiny electrodes underneath the surface of the foam.
When pressure is applied, the metal particles draw closer
within the polymer matrix, changing their electrical properties.
These changes can be detected by the electrodes connected to a
computer, which then tells the robot what to do, Tee said.
"When I move my finger near the sensor, you can see the
sensor is measuring the changes of my electrical field and
responds accordingly to my touch," he said.
This feature enables the robotic hand to detect not only the
amount but also the direction of applied force, potentially
making robots more intelligent and interactive.
Tee said AiFoam is the first of its kind to combine both
self-healing properties and proximity and pressure sensing.
After spending over two years developing it, he and his team
hope the material can be put to practical use within five years.
"It can also allow prosthetic users to have more intuitive
use of their robotic arms when grabbing objects," he said.
