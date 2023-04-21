STORY: Smart guns with facial recognition are coming to the U.S.

Colorado-based Biofire Tech

is already taking orders for a gun

that can only be fired by verified users

(Kai Kloepfer, Biofire Technologies CEO)

"The key thing is, not only is it always locked, but it's also instantly accessible. And so what that means is as soon as the user starts to interact with the firearm, it immediately wakes up, recognizes their biometrics using our guardian biometric system and then stays unlocked for as long as they're holding on to it."

The gun can also rely on a fingerprint reader

The goal is to avoid accidental

shootings, reduce suicides

and render lost and stolen guns useless

The first consumer-ready versions of the 9mm handgun

could be shipped as soon as the fourth quarter of this year

(Bryan Rogers, Biofire Technologies Lead Designer)

"I think most people, when they buy a firearm, especially for home defense, they understand that it's a tremendous responsibility bringing that into their house. Nobody wants to see accidents happen [FLASH] so there was definitely this opportunity in the market to try to really create a safe solution, but was also something that wasn't going to create any extra steps for them."

Many gun enthusiasts have become

skeptical of smart gun technology

and are concerned it will fail

when a weapon is quickly needed for self-defense