Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SmartBe Investments Inc. Announces Notional Distribution for SmartBe ETFs

01/04/2022 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartBe Investments Inc. (“SmartBe”) today announced the annual distribution for the SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Momentum Index ETF, SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Value Index ETF, SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Momentum Index ETF, and SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Value Index ETF (the “ETFs”) for the 2021 tax year.

The record date for the reinvested distribution is December 31, 2021 payable on January 7, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2022.

Fund NameTickerReinvested Distribution per Unit ($)
SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Momentum Index ETFSBCM$0.00000
SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Value Index ETFSBCV$0.22546
SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Momentum Index ETFSBQM$0.00000
SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Value Index ETFSBQV$1.10628

The reinvested distribution is considered a notional distribution and is automatically reinvested in units of the ETFs at the time of the distribution and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor, the outstanding units of the ETFs and the net asset value of the units of the ETFs do not change as a result of the distribution. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021 will receive the reinvested distribution. The March 31, June 30, and September 30 cash distributions for the above ETFs were nil. The ETFs were launched on January 27, 2021 and SmartBe decided to accumulate the income and capital gains from each quarter. The ETFs are not expected to have a quarterly cash distribution, unless SmartBe changes the frequency of the distributions, which would be announced in a press release. This notional distribution acts as the sole distribution for 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the ETFs each qualified as mutual fund trusts and, under Canadian tax law, have a deemed tax year-end as a financial institution of December 31, 2021. Further information about the ETFs can be found at www.smartbeinvestments.com.

About SmartBe
SmartBe Investments Inc. is a wealth management firm and the manager of the SmartBe ETFs. The company partners with international and academically published index providers to construct and deliver Canadian exchange-traded funds for widespread public distribution. SmartBe is dedicated to brining new quantitative approaches to Canadian investors interested in affordable alternatives to sophisticated investment strategies.

Contact Information 
Cecilia Chencecilia@smartbeinvestments.com
SmartBe Investments Inc403 930 8688
Suite 680, 330 5th Ave SW,www.smartbeinvestments.com
Calgary, Alberta, T2P 0L4info@smartbeinvestments.com

Read the SmartBe ETFs’ prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. The prospectus and other disclosure documents can be found at www.smartbeinvestments.com. or www.sedar.com. These documents and the ETF facts make up the ETF’s legal documents. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Investors will pay management fees and expenses, will not pay commissions or trailing commissions and may experience a gain or loss.


Latest news "Companies"
05:52pTrisura Group to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Results on February 10th, 2022 and Hold Earnings Conference Call the Following Day
GL
05:50pKazakhstan declares state of emergency in protest-hit city, province
RE
05:48pU.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
RE
05:48pU.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
RE
05:46pMovandi and Doosan Partner to Deliver 5G mmWave Phased Array Antenna Modules
BU
05:46pSupermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event
BU
05:44pPublic Storage Announces Pricing of 4.100% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series S
BU
05:42pKFC to launch Beyond Meat fried 'chicken' across United States
RE
05:41pEnbridge Announces Consideration of Hybrid Subordinated Notes Offering
AQ
05:40pIMF delays release of new forecast to Jan 25 to factor in COVID-19 developments
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent to cut stake in Singapore tech group Sea
2Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
3Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics
4Wall Street pares risk-taking but stays bullish
5Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

HOT NEWS