SmartPools® Proves to Be a Game Changer During the Pandemic Lockdowns.

Since 2007, thousands of SmartPools® residential owners around the world have utilized its impressive functionality for a variety of health benefits. Swimming pools have indeed caught the fancy of homeowners as they cocoon at home to escape the coronavirus pandemic. “We have seen a surge in customer orders during the lockdowns as swimming pools provide home owners with the perfect health escape from the uncertain, scary outside world” says Maria Cherk, Director Strategy for SmartPools Sdn Bhd.

The award winning SmartPools® has emerged as a leading international swimming pool and lifestyle brand for more than a decade. It has captured the imagination of home owners and enhanced the value of their properties. (Photo: Business Wire)

The SmartPool® has indeed become the toast of global celebrities, fitness enthusiasts and everyday home owners for precisely these reasons. The multi-functional and versatile SmartPool® caters to children, the elderly and everyone in between.

SmartPools LAPS® system is a volume driven water propulsion system as compared to pressure driven systems (conventional jacuzzi’s). Water in the pool moves as a river does, at over 30,000 liters per minute. As a result, the swimmer strokes in one place moving against an even current and gets a concentrated workout. Swimming, hydrotherapy, and water aerobics, provide a variety of documented health benefits including boosting immunity, stress control, better sleep, and enhanced blood circulation.

SmartPools® International, part of the Malaysia headquartered Ascenteus Holdings group has emerged as an industry leading swimming pool builder-contractor in Asia serving home owners, hospitals, wellness centers as well as top property developers. Its Advanced Marine Grade Composite (AMGC) structure is a revolutionary technology that combines the flexibility of fiber glass swimming pools with the strength and durability of stainless steel. This proprietary combination has proven to be a dream come true for pool owners as it lasts and lasts beyond decades. Since the SmartPool® has been designed for maximum convenience, installation and maintenance becomes a breeze. Its attractive and affordable pricing also being a key factor influencing the purchasing decision.

The SmartPool® has won a slew of international awards for its robust, light weight, all-weather proof, high quality design. For instance, Arena Debut measuring 4.5 m x 2.4 m is capable of supporting a fluid weight of over 10,000 kg, while the dry weight of the structure itself is less than 500 kg (Inflatable or Intex pools are lighter but don’t last that long). “The SmartPool is almost 20 times lighter than concrete pools while holding the same amount of water. A true game changer as this allows for a fully above ground, or in ground finish. Perhaps this is the reason that the SmartPool has been awarded the prestigious Green Certification, an accolade no other pool product anywhere in the world has acquired” says Faizan Khan, Executive Chairman of SmartPools Sdn Bhd.

As the pandemic lockdowns wear on, swimming pools and hydrotherapy promise to be a healthy and exciting homecoming for residential owners. The versatile SmartPool® makes it all possible.

