SmartSens Founder and CEO Dr. Richard Xu Named Innovator of the Year at 2020 ASPENCORE World Electronics Achievement Awards

At the 2020 ASPENCORE Global High-Tech Executive Forum-Global CEO Summit and World Electronics Achievement Awards Ceremony, as known as Double Summits, SmartSens Founder and CEO Dr. Richard Xu received the prestigious 2020 Innovator of the Year Award. The WEAA awards recognizes the world’s foremost enterprises and leaders who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of the global electronics industry.

Dr. Xu was invited to a roundtable along with other industry luminaries to speak on the topic of: “The New Normal, and Envisioning a New Decade of Electronic Industry Development.”

In an interview with ASPENCORE China Chief Analyst Echo Zhao, Dr. Xu commented on the future of SmartSens:

“As a CMOS image sensor chip design company driven by innovation, SmartSens has selected the technically demanding security product industry as a market entry point. We’ve able to take advantage of the country’s rapid advancements and explosive growth in smart cities and intelligent transportation to become a leader in this field.

In particular, our ultra-starlight-level full-color night vision imaging technology, Stack BSI Global Shutter technology, single-frame HDR technology, and Near-Infrared Enhancement technology among others that have garnered recognitions by leading customers in the security industry.”

Among the discussion points of the panel included the restart of the global electronics industry pattern and new opportunities in the future in the post-epidemic era.

Dr. Xu responded: “We are seeing cyclical fluctuations at this juncture, and we must examine them through the lens of global perspectives. Greater risk brings greater opportunities. If we are able to recognize the overall direction of the changes, including rapid iteration, small steps with fast pace, timely correction of strategic mishaps, and the implementation of a diversified global strategy, the company will be on the right track of development.”

Dr. Xu also presented his view on industry reconstruction, covering both active and passive elements of the approach:

“An active or proactive view refers to the chip demand and the conversion of IDM mode and fabless mode. Currently, the country can only provide 15% of the overall chip supply, while the demand is over 50%. In addition, there is a demand for high-end chip customization. This presents an opportunity for the domestic semiconductor industry to tap into this rapid development. From a more passive point of view, it means that domestic companies must examine their own potential. Technological innovation is the key. With a global strategy and strong national sentiment, as well as respect of intellectual property and common-ground value, the market will prove that a win-win situation is attainable.”

In response to the global and the Chinese electronics industry trends in the current global climate, Dr. Xu believes that we can find opportunities amidst the turmoil:

“Steady and stable operation is crucial. The competitive landscape of large companies has undoubtedly taken shape. It is, however, also the enormous opportunity of startups, and talent will be the key to the next stage. I’m very optimistic about China’s outlook in hardware development, but I also want to call on more overseas talents to return to China and be a part of the blooming electronics industry.”

