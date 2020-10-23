Log in
SmartSens Launches SC133GS 130W Pixel Global Shutter CMOS Sensor for In-Vehicle Automotive Applications

10/23/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

SmartSens today announced the launch of its SC133GS CMOS 130W pixel CMOS sensor with global shutter and fan-out package to further enhance performance in automotive settings. The solution delivers superior signal-to-noise ratio, ultra-high sensitivity, and excellent dynamic range to address growing demand for intelligent in-vehicle technology and smart car applications such as driver monitoring systems (DMS).

DMS systems equipped with the SC133GS can monitor driver attentiveness by tracking face and head movements during vehicle operation. The solution facilitates identification of eyelid closure, blinking, gaze direction, yawning, and head movements—all of which can indicate dangerous situations that precede potential road hazards and accidents. The real-time feedback and data from the SC133GS can be used to trigger alerts and warnings for the driver and vehicle occupants.

In low-light driving environments, the sensor’s ultra-high sensitivity (QE @ 940 nm > 40%), which is capable of reading near-infrared light, offers unprecedented visibility of vehicle occupants.

Combined with a high 120 fps frame rate and single-frame HDR technology that has garnered numerous industry awards to provide real-time images with clearly visible light and dark details, the sensor can accurately capture the most subtle changes in occupants’ movements—such as dropping eyelids and downward tilting of the head. The result is high-quality and undistorted information for intelligent recognition systems to improve overall safety.

“With the SC133GS, SmartSens continues to advance the automotive industry’s transformation to autonomous driving through the enablement of occupant monitoring in the full range of real-world conditions,” said SmartSens Deputy General Manager James Ouyang. “The SC133GS combines several proprietary SmartSens technologies, including global shutter, to create a smarter and safer vehicle environment for drivers and their passengers.”

SC133GS samples are now available. To learn more about this solution, please contact SmartSens at cs@smartsenstech.com.

About SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd.

Founded in 2011, SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd. is a leading supplier of high-performance CMOS imaging systems worldwide and a forerunner in the video surveillance industry. Its products are widely used in the fields of vehicle-mounted imaging, machine vision and consumer electronics (sports cameras, drones, robot cleaners, smart home cameras, etc.). With research centers based in Shanghai and Beijing among others, the company focuses on providing future-oriented solutions and market-leading products. Coupled with cutting-edge technology and innovation, SmartSens is the industry’s first ever company to introduce the global shutter CIS sensors based on voltage domain architecture and stack BSI process. Since its founding, SmartSens has been committed to providing customers with high-quality smart sensors. Learn more at SmartSensTech.com.

© Business Wire 2020

