SmartStream Hires Asset Servicing Expert Neil Sheppard to Lead the Growth of its Corporate Actions Business

SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions provider today announce the appointment of Neil Sheppard as Global Head of Business Development for TLM Corporate Actions solutions and services.

Sheppard will focus on expanding the firm’s presence in the asset servicing sector. Bringing over 30 years of experience, he will help to accelerate the business’ growth strategy.

Neil’s recent Fintech experience was as Managing Director at FIS’ XSP where he handled the Sungard acquisition in 2012. Prior to that he was Product and Business Development Director at Magenta One Ltd. Other significant roles include: Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS), Morgan Stanley and managed Global corporate action departments at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, ABN AMRO Equities (UK) Ltd and Citibank.

Neil Sheppard, Global Head of Business Development, SmartStream, states: “The TLM Corporate Actions solution is now very much a solution of choice. I am impressed with the solution enhancements made, both functionality and technically over the recent past, resulting in a high number of new name clients. I especially like how the company has a key focus on innovation, enhancing the ease and pace of implementation, on premise or in the cloud. There is a razor sharp focus on existing client needs and global market demands which SmartStream’s solutions and services seek to address. The new user experience and Interface is testament to this. I am looking forward to working with the team and to serving our clients with the most comprehensive, flexible solution in the market today”.

Adam Cottingham, Head of Corporate Actions, SmartStream, states: “It is great to have Neil on board. He is an industry veteran, which will help assure we achieve our goal of offering the most complete Corporate Actions and Proxy Voting solution - to support a rapid return on investment and attractive total cost of ownership for our clients”.

Ends

