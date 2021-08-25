Smartronix Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, LLC, a global leader in delivering and managing secure cloud services, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Smartronix has successfully met AWS’s requirements for a baseline of managed security services to protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7, known as Level 1 Managed Security Services. This new baseline standard of quality for managed security services was introduced by AWS to benefit cloud environments of any size and it spans six security domains: vulnerability management, cloud security best practices and compliance, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security, and application security. The six domains contain multiple MSSP services, each with technical skillset and operational process requirements specific to AWS.



AWS launched the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency to enable customers to easily acquire ongoing, AWS-validated security monitoring and management. AWS Security Experts annually validate the tools and operational processes of each MSSP to include continuous event monitoring, triaging, AWS service configuration best practices, and 24/7 incident response. The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency provides a faster and easier experience for customers to select the right MSSP to help them achieve their goals for business risk and cloud strategy confidence.

“Smartronix views this as an exceptional achievement, further confirming our commitment to be a leading next-generation MSP/MSSP provider; combining the people, processes, and technology to deliver AWS solutions for our customers,” said Rick Kelley, Vice President of the Cloud Center of Excellence at Smartronix. “Our mission is simple: to provide secure managed services so customers can focus on their business and strategic outcomes.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Managed Security Services

Smartronix is a leader in delivering enterprise security solutions to highly regulated industries. With more than 20 years of experience, our team of certified experts has the tools and advanced techniques necessary to protect some of the world’s most critical workloads from an ever-changing threat landscape. The capabilities provided by AWS allow us to evolve our Managed Security Services more rapidly than ever before, driving toward the highest levels of security, compliance, and risk management for our customers.

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, designs, builds, manages, and secures the world's mission-critical cloud solutions. We are the leading provider of next-generation multi-cloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world-class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, solution automation; and has created an industry-leading FedRAMP-accredited CAMS and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, visit https://www.smartronix.com/cloud.

