Smartronix Third Time Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. This represents Smartronix 3rd year recognized as a Leader. Gartner defines Leaders as having a "track record of successful delivery of high-quality professional and managed services that thoughtfully exploit the capabilities of the cloud platform. They are well-positioned to continue delivering leading-edge services in the future."



“Smartronix is excited to be named a Leader for consecutive years, and we believe this recognition validates our approach to delivering cloud solutions to our clients,” said Peter LaMontagne, CEO of Smartronix. “Next Generation Managed Services Providers, like Smartronix, seek to unlock the transformational value of not only optimizing applications for the cloud but also in reducing the operational management burden while increasing the security of their IT portfolio.”

According to Gartner this Magic Quadrant is “intended to be used to select an MSP when the customer strongly prioritizes best-practice adoption and management of a hyperscale CIPS provider.” Specifically, Gartner looks at MSPs that take “a best-practice approach to cloud infrastructure management, including the use of immutable infrastructure and DevSecOps, where viable.”

Smartronix has been a pioneer in delivering cloud services for highly regulated, security and compliance driven industries. The Cloud Assured Managed Services (CAMS™) platform was designed to meet FedRAMP, Impact Level 4/5, PCI and HIPAA compliance mandates for our customers. The CAMS™ platform helps organizations migrate their digital estate to the cloud and simplifies the operations and security of their critical infrastructure via intelligent automation.

“Smartronix is actively helping our customers be agile in these times of uncertainty. Our world class professional and managed cloud services have delivered innovative solutions that reduce our customers' costs, increase their agility, and allow them to focus on what makes them unique. We handle the rest. Our goal is to continue to be the premier trusted solution provider regardless of our customers' complexity or critical security requirements,” states Robert Groat, EVP Technology and Strategy at Smartronix.

Read the complimentary Gartner’s May 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide where Smartronix has been named a Leader for the third time: https://gartnermq.smartronix.com

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, designs, builds, manages and secures the world’s mission critical cloud solutions. We are the leading provider of next generation multicloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, solution automation, and has created an industry leading FedRAMP and DoD accredited Cloud Assured Managed Services and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, please visit https://www.smartronix.com/.

