Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors

Smarttech247 eyes GBP37 million IPO after rebuffing Conduity Capital

12/01/2022 | 07:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Smarttech247 Group PLC said on Thursday that it intends to list on London's junior AIM market, in "a new and exciting chapter" for the cybersecurity services provider backed by Pires Investments PLC and RiverFort Global Opportunities PLC.

Pires and RiverFort noted the announcement, as did Conduity Capital PLC, which had previously planned to acquire Smarttech247.

The Cork, Republic of Ireland-based artificial intelligence-enhanced cybersecurity services provider Smarttech247 said it expects to list on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market on December 15.

"We are excited to announce our intention to float on AIM, which represents a new and exciting chapter for the company," Smarttech247 Chief Executive Officer Raluca Saceanu said.

"Smarttech247 has demonstrated the effectiveness of its products with its wide range of existing clients and is embarking upon a campaign to win new mandates across Europe and the USA. The AIM quotation will provide us with the chance to raise the company's profile, fund the development of our proprietary technology and expansion into new products and geographies. We are well positioned to grow and benefit from a number of industry trends."

Smarttech said it plans to raise GBP3.7 million at GBP0.2966 per share. It expects a market capitalisation of GBP36.8 million on admission.

RiverFort Global and Pires Investments both said they were pleased Smarttech247 formally announced its intention to list, having both invested in May 2021.

Conduity Capital said it would be reimbursed for all costs incurred over its proposed, and failed, reverse takeover of Smarttech247, which will then be used to subscribe for new shares in the initial public offering.

Back in August last year, Conduity announced plans to buy Smarttech247 for GBP33.5 million through the issue of new Conduity shares.

In September, however, Conduity said that Smarttech247 decided it will seek a quotation by way of a direct IPO rather than by a reverse takeover.

Pires Investments shares were up 4.3% at 3.60 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon. Riverfort Global was up 14% at 0.80p.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.07% 8336 Delayed Quote.19.02%
PIRES INVESTMENTS PLC 4.29% 3.598 Delayed Quote.-54.00%
RIVERFORT GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC 14.29% 0.8 Delayed Quote.-51.72%
Latest news "Companies"
07:56aPvr : Klöckner & Co SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:54aMelexis N : unveils the most versatile dual latch & switch
PU
07:54aOpgen : Corporate Presentation
PU
07:54aPunjab National Bank : Issuance/changes in Capital-Others
PU
07:54aBritish American Tobacco : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
07:54aCanadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce : Form 6-K
PU
07:54aBse : Availability of Certain schemes of EDELWEISS Mutual FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
07:54aBse : Listing of New Securities of Moongipa Securities Ltd.
PU
07:54aStrongPoint ASA invites current and new investors to a product demonstration session
AQ
07:53aDuluth Holdings Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk set to finally take wraps off Tesla truck - to tough crowd
2Credit Suisse's fund outflows may spark M&A talk - JPMorgan
3Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
4Analysis-Retailers turn to robots in cost inflation fight
5SAP and Salzgitter AG: Pioneers charting the course to green steel

HOT NEWS