Smartwatch Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Garmin, Fitbit, Fossil & More Savings Revealed by Deal Tomato

Here’s our list of the latest smartwatch deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, together with the best discounts on top rated smartwatches from Samsung, Apple, Fitbit and more. Find the full range of deals listed below.
Best Smartwatch Deals:
-
Save $330 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE & more top models at ATT - click the link for the latest deals on Apple Watches including Apple Watch SE, Nike SE, Series 6 and Nike Series 6 models
-
Save up to $250 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon.com - check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
-
Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
-
Save up to 52% on Apple Watches at Amazon - click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
-
Save $450 off the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at ATT.com - Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
-
Save $200 on Apple Watch with any iPhone purchase at Verizon.com
-
Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa 3, Charge, Sense & more models at Fitbit.com - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale
-
Save on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
-
Save up to 36% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart - check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
-
Save $62 off on top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch models at Dell.com - see the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, and more
-
Save up to $200 on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches when you buy an eligible phone at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
-
Save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon - check for prices on popular 40mm, 42mm, 46mm models with GPS and Bluetooth at Amazon
-
Save up to 64% on top-rated Garmin smartwatches & GPS navigation systems at Walmart
-
Save up to $150 on a wide range of Garmin smartwatches & activity trackers at Garmin.com
-
Save up to 50% on Garmin fenix, vivoactive, forerunner and vivosmart at Amazon - deals available on top rated fitness trackers, smartwatches and gps navigation systems
-
Save up to 61% on Suunto smartwatches at Amazon.com - click the link for price updates on popular series like the Suunto 9 Durable Multisport GPS watch or Suunto Ambit3 Peak GPS Heart Rate Monitor
-
Save up to 78% on Fossil smartwatches at Walmart
-
Save up to 50% on Fossil watches for men and women on Amazon.com - Fossil offers touch screen watches that can be paired with cellphones and are compatible with Google, Android and IOS
Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale to enjoy hundreds more active offers. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005612/en/