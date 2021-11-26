Smartwatch Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2021): Top Suunto, Fitbit, Whoop, Garmin, Samsung, Fossil & Apple Watch Savings Shared by Deal Stripe

Here’s a summary of the top smartwatch deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, together with deals on Suunto, Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung, Fossil, Apple, Whoop and more. Browse the latest deals using the links below.
Best Smartwatch Deals:
Save up to 33% on a wide selection of smartwatches including Galaxy Watch, Fitbit, Apple Watch & Garmin at Walmart - check live prices on best-selling smartwatches from brands such as Samsung, Apple & more
Save up to $150 on the latest smartwatches such as Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Apple Watch Series 7 & Fossil Gen 5 at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on connected smartwatches from Verizon, including savings on the latest Galaxy Watch4
Save on a wide range of smartwatches from top brands such as Apple & Samsung at AT&T.com - including the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Nike Series, Galaxy Watch4 & more
Shop the latest Whoop Strap fitness tracker & accessories at Whoop.com - including the Superknit 4.0, Superknit Luxe & Superknit Bicep Band
Save up to 33% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Sense, Versa 2, Charge 4 & more top-rated activity trackers
Save up to 54% on Samsung Galaxy Watches at Walmart - featuring the latest discounts on Galaxy Watch4, Watch Active 2, Watch3 & more models in 42mm, 44mm, 46mm & more sizes
Save up to 35% on Garmin Forerunner, vivoactive, fenix series & more Garmin smartwatches at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of standard & premium Garmin GPS smartwatches
Save up to $70 on a wide range of Garmin smartwatches & activity trackers at Garmin.com - including smartwatches from the fenix, forerunner & vivomove series
Save up to 39% on Suunto smartwatches with GPS, heart rate monitor & more health tracking features at Walmart - check live prices on Suunto smartwatches including the Suunto Core & Suunto Spartan models
Save up to 43% on a wide selection of smartwatches at Amazon.com - check the latest deals on best-selling smartwatches including Fitbit Sense, Fossil Gen 5, Amazfit Bip U Pro & more
